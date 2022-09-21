Read full article on original website
Fall is in the air this week!
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A more seasonal feel in temperature arrives this week! Sunshine and dry air will make for a more fall-like feel!. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with low temperatures landing in the upper 60s. MONDAY: Expect a day full of sunshine with temperatures peaking in...
Fall returns this week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures drop this week, returning to a fall like feel across NE MS. Sky coverage remains mostly clear too. MONDAY: Temperatures today begin falling from over the weekend. Expect to see temperatures today in the lower 80s. Lots of shining sun today. MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight, temperatures will...
Seasonal Temperatures On the Way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Feeling like summer through Sunday, then cool, dry air sweeps in for next week!. SATURDAY: Happy Gameday! Skies will display a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures staying warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. The chance of a few scattered showers stands in the forecast later tonight ahead of a cold front! Temperatures will be mild overnight in the mid 60s.
Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:. Briarwood Circle. Oakwood Lane. Seminole Road. Chickasaw Drive. Bramblewood Drive. Hickory Lane. Pine...
Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today. A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning. There was a threat to the school posted on social media. No incident of this kind...
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
Columbus Ward 4 council members host community meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Ward 4 council members are hosting a community meeting tonight. It is happening tonight at 6 p.m. It will be at the Sims Scott Center. Councilman Pierre Beard Sr. is inviting those in Ward 4 to come by to talk about what is happening in their neighborhoods.
Columbus Police search for murder suspect
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead. Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed...
Mississippi State University Students Celebrating Culture
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – National Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15th . And Mississippi State University’s Latino Student Association is celebrating all month. The group is working to bring more awareness to the diverse backgrounds it represents. Hispanics currently make up nearly three percent of Mississippi State University’s...
