ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

National park entrance fees waived this Saturday

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Gyfl_0i512tGV00

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, September 24 is National Public Lands Day and entrance fees will be waived for all of America’s National Park Service sites. Along with Saturday’s no entrance fees, Bandelier National Monument will be hosting a Wilderness Cleanup Day on Monday, September 26.

Story continues below:

The cleanup will consist of a 4-mile round trip hike to remove old research equipment from backcountry wilderness areas. Those interested in volunteering or have questions can contact Wilderness Ranger, Mark Peterson at 505-672-3861 or send an email to mark_m_peterson@nps.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will start rebuilding Riverside Dr. next week. Crews will replace the pavement and the waterline along the road, which runs through the River’s Edge Community and intersects with NM-528 twice. The project also includes new streetlights and raised, landscaped medians. Work is expected to take six months […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#National Public Lands Day#National Park Service#Travel Destinations#Wilderness Cleanup Day#City Of Albuquerque#Bernalillo#Wilderness Ranger#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe teen heads to White House

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen will make a special appearance at the White House Tuesday. Jesse Begay was one of five students to serve as a poetry ambassador for the National Students Poet Program. They will join First Lady Jill Biden during a poetry read Tuesday morning. As ambassador, Begay will be tasked […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy