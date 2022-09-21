ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yardbarker

Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching

The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Associated Press

Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal

SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets

When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple NFL owners believe there could be attempt to push Dan Snyder out

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been a lightning rod for controversy recently. Yet, he has avoided major disciplinary actions from the league. But that could all change, as sentiments surrounding his ownership of the Commanders has “shifted significantly” among other NFL owners, according to the Washington Post.
NFL

