Yardbarker
The Yankees didn’t just get a stud outfielder at the trade deadline, they got much more
The New York Yankees have gotten immense value from trade acquisition Harrison Bader over the past few days since returning from plantar fasciitis. Bader made his first appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, contributing two hits and three RBIs to help them win 9–8 in a close contest.
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
Yardbarker
Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching
The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
Yardbarker
Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal
SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone details bad news for Frankie Montas ahead of the playoffs
Yankees starter Frankie Montas had struggled to get any sort of rhythm in pinstripes prior to landing on the IL with a shoulder issue, and today, Aaron Boone spoke on what he thinks Montas’ role will be, come October. Hopefully, Montas is going to be fully healthy and ready...
Yardbarker
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Yardbarker
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season
The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
Yardbarker
Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets
When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte
The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols blasts two home runs against Dodgers to reach historic No. 700 mark
St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has reached baseball immortality. Friday night, Pujols blasted home runs No. 699 and No. 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a raucous crowd at Dodger Stadium. In the top of the third inning, Pujols laced a 1-2 pitch...
Yardbarker
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Yardbarker
Report: Multiple NFL owners believe there could be attempt to push Dan Snyder out
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been a lightning rod for controversy recently. Yet, he has avoided major disciplinary actions from the league. But that could all change, as sentiments surrounding his ownership of the Commanders has “shifted significantly” among other NFL owners, according to the Washington Post.
