SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO