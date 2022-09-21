Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Monday identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights, and the investigation into the killing was continuing. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday. Deputies were sent to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a “burglary/home invasion call,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Shooting in Montecito Heights; Investigation Underway
Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in the area when they...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Suspected of Shooting, Wounding Other Driver on Interstate 15
A 52-year-old motorist suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was being held without bail Monday. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm assault and reckless gunfire for the alleged attack a day earlier.
mynewsla.com
Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Pursuit in Indio
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff’s vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the sheriff’s Thermal station were pursuing Jose Lopez Jr. in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. Lopez was wanted for several felony charges, including stalking, domestic violence, and criminal threats, according to authorities.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed, Woman Wounded During Shootings in Compton
Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 25, 2021)…Long Beach Police Arrest Four Men in Connection with Two Murders
One Year Ago Today (September 25, 2021)…Long Beach police announced the arrests of four men suspected in gang-related shooting deaths of two victims in two days. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Rafael Araiza, fatally wounded in his car on June 24; and Reginald English, a homeless man found dead on a sidewalk on June 25, police said.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Officers Take Troubled Man with Rifle into Custody
The Pomona Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took into custody Saturday a man who was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail. A hiker called police about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails at Mission Boulevard and Appian Way, according to a police press release.
mynewsla.com
Four Men Arrested For Alleged Attempted Burglary in Beverly Hills
Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday. Police received a call at 8:31 p.m. Saturday of four men trying to gain access into a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to Lt. Renato Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Anaheim Hills Big Lots Robbery
Anaheim police arrested a man and a woman Saturday who allegedly took a shopping cart full of merchandise from an Anaheim Hills Big Lots store and flashed a handgun at an employee. The robbery occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday at 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Sgt. Shane Carringer of...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Unincorporated South LA
Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting deaths of two men Saturday in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles. Deputies responded to the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, regarding a shooting and found two men in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant Due in Court
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was ordered detained Monday pending arraignment on a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead Inside Home in Lancaster
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery
Three juvenile suspects were detained for allegedly robbing a victim of jewelry at gunpoint, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto at 7 p.m. Friday. The three...
mynewsla.com
Alleged Purse Thief Arrested in La Quinta
Authorities said Saturday that a man arrested for allegedly stealing someone’s purse in La Quinta is suspected of other purse thefts as well. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R, Lt. Martinez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Mid-City Area; Hit-and-Run Motorist Sought
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in a collision that killed a motorcyclist in the Mid-City area. The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Man, 78, Who Went Missing in Fairfax Area
A 78-year-old man with dementia went missing early Monday in the Fairfax area, and police reached out to the public for help finding him. Isidoro Villegas was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 Block of North Poinsettia Place, walking toward Poinsettia Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Deputy in SUV Injured By Hit-and-Run Motorist in Gardena
A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to Sgt. Nikos Guskos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who added that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Kia.
