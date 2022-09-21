Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
WRAL
Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
WRAL
Highway Patrol: Missing Va. woman was not in truck that crashed, burned on I-85
BUTNER, N.C. — Although the family of a missing woman has said they believe she was killed in a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 85, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that after "exhaustive efforts" to look over the crash scene and truck, no evidence has been found to support that claim.
WRAL
Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
WRAL
Cary man dies in motorcycle crash near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — One person died when a motorcyclist turned into the path of an oncoming car outside Angier on Friday night. A man, 55-year-old Kevin Garvey, died while being taken to the hospital. The crash happened near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Jackson King Road. Garvey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Parking, food competition changes announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will only be offering two park and ride shuttle options this year. The change is due to a driver shortage, according to the state fair website. Two park and ride options will be available. The Cardinal lot off of Hwy. 54/Chapel...
WRAL
NC State students support Iranian women after headscarf deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two events were held Monday in the Triangle in support of Iranian protests for women that have attracted worldwide attention. At 10 a.m., students at North Carolina State University gathered at the Student Union to stand in solitary with the protests underway. Some even cut their hair to show support for Uranian women.
WRAL
Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
WRAL
Durham school leaders reject installing ShotSpotter on buildings
The board was concerned about how often the technology would prompt police to rush to a school campus for a false alarm. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Sydney Franklin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian expected to strike Florida, bring heavy rain to NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina is bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. At 12 p.m. the storm was sitting near Cuba, which is already seeing bands of rain from the hurricane.
WRAL
Durham interpreter builds communication bridges to help students once like her
DURHAM, N.C. — Interpreters play a critical role in enabling communication between Spanish-speaking families and the Durham Public Schools system. One of those interpreters – Emily Cervantes Acuña – is helping students that were once like her. Her role is full circle: She was once a...
WRAL
Dollar General sales Sept. 25 - Oct. 1: Dish liquid, bath tissue, laundry detergent, tuna
Dollar General has new sales this week including dish liquid, bath tissue, laundry detergent, tuna and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
As Bluegrass organizers track Hurricane Ian: 'There will be music this weekend' in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass could be affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Florida Wednesday and not affect North Carolina until late this week. Central and eastern N.C. is expected to see several inches of rainfall, flooding and some isolated tornados from Ian's remnants once the storm breaks apart and moves north.
WRAL
All American Week returns to Fort Bragg
All American Week started with the Division's 4-mile run with 19,000 paratroopers pounding and chanting their way along Longstreet Road. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Thousands compete in All American Week at Fort Bragg
All American Week is underday at Fort Bragg. The military base is hosting current and former paratroopers for competitions to determine the best of the best, and to celebrate the service of paratroopers past and present.
WRAL
Carolina Theatre to host three-day Halloween film fest
DURHAM, N.C. — Get into the Halloween mood during this three-day film festival at the Carolina Theatre of Durham. The SplatterFlix Film Series, scheduled Oct. 7-9, will feature 18 horror films spanning a wide variety of genres including monster movies like “Night of The Demon,” slashers such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” comedies like “Hocus Pocus,” and dramas including “Interview with the Vampire.”
WRAL
Nelson, Mellencamp headline star-studded Farm Aid concert
Musicians and artists came together to celebrate agriculture and farm life at Farm Aid on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. Featured acts included Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow.
Comments / 0