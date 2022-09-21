Read full article on original website
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
Man shot outside Edgewood Avenue bar
A man was shot early Sunday at an Edgewood Avenue bar, Atlanta police said. At least six other people have been victims ...
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
OPINION: Murder or self-defense? Chaka Zulu’s case has many watching
It was an ugly late-night beatdown in a parking lot, one that ended in a shooting death not unlike others that have plag...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
CBS 46
Teen clocked speeding 133 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in Powder Springs, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old boy was arrested after he was clocked speeding at 133 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs, according to the Powder Springs Police Department. According to police at 2:56 a.m. Sunday officers spotted two cars racing. Police said...
CBS 46
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
fox5atlanta.com
’She deserves to come home’: Mother of missing woman speaks after new details in investigation
ATLANTA - Nearly two months after 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Janette Jackson said she still has a lot of questions about what happened to her daughter. "There’s no body. So, if there’s no body and if these people did something to her…where is she?" Jackson asked.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta family holds balloon release and vigil for mother of 4 killed
Friends and family came together Sunday night to honor the life of Tonya White. They say she was shot and killed Thursday morning at the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road in Morrow.
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
Lawrenceville man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Decatur
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins on Sept. 18 in Decatur. Lawrenceville resident Charles Louis Gandy was arrested and taken into custody today on Graves Road in Norcross without incident. According to the arrest warrant, Gandy...
fox5atlanta.com
Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police. Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area...
CBS 46
Atlanta Fire Rescue, hospital leaders working to improve 911 response times
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a race to improve slow 9-1-1 response times. With Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on the horizon, city and hospital leaders are working to help stem the delays at Grady EMS. It’s an issue that has plagued areas of the city for years.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested at Norcross apartment for shooting death of man over the weekend
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man was arrested on Thursdays for the shooting death of a DeKalb County man over the weekend. Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was taken into custody at the Parc 1795 apartments located along Graves Road in Norcross. Gandy is accused of shooting Lecorey Jerrell Blevins several...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
1 critically hurt after shooting near auto shop along Moreland Avenue, APD says
ATLANTA — One person is critically hurt after a shooting happened near an auto shop along Moreland Avenue Thursday night. Authorities said it happened near the Advance Auto Parts store at 1395 Moreland Ave SE. Atlanta Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. APD has...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of young DeKalb father ambushed by three gunmen pleads for answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a man ambushed by three masked gunmen in a strip mall parking lot is now breaking its silence. Surveillance cameras captured the three suspects and their getaway car, but as of now, no one has been arrested. Kamaal Margado’s loved ones are still...
