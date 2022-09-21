ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Parole denied for Heath High School shooter

The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." Communication improvements coming to Williamson County Sheriff's Office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Williamson County Sheriff Department to upgrade its technology

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is upgrading its technology from inside the jail to the outside of the facility. The sheriff department is replacing their 25-year-old radio system, adding in a drone that has an infrared camera and a screening machine inside the jail to make sure no inmates bring in any contraband.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scott County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Chaffee, MO
County
Scott County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau

The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. Prosecutors in McCracken County say they are pleased, but not surprised by the decision to keep Michael Carneal behind bars for the rest of his life. Investigation underway after human remains found. Updated: 2 hours...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Prosecuting Attorney#Violent Crime#Chaffee High School
KFVS12

1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated: 9 hours ago.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville

One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau

Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Precinct boundary changes in Cape Girardeau to take place after Nov. 8 election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Voting precinct boundaries will change after the November 8 election to reflect ward changes in the city of Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, new ward boundaries recently went into effect in the city following the 2020 census and they’ll be adjusting voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are falling, but rain is not. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. The lack of rain has some farmers counting their losses this harvest. Since May, Reitzel Farms has had less than 5 inches of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Redhawks to play Lindenwood Saturday in first meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks will open the Ohio Valley Conference Play in first meeting with Lindenwood on Saturday, October 1. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo. Southeast Missouri will host a tailgate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood’s...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KFVS12

Redhawks #24 as OVC’s second Top-25 team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University cracked the Sports Perform Top-25 Poll for the first time this season. According to a release from the athletics department on Monday, September 26, they came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team. Stats Perform Top-25...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy