Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Communication improvements coming to Williamson County Sheriff's Office
The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." Parole denied for Heath High School shooter. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. Prosecutors in McCracken County say they are...
KFVS12
Parole Board decides Heath High School shooter will serve rest of life sentence
The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. Parole denied for Heath High School shooter. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Prosecutors in McCracken County say they are...
KFVS12
Parole denied for Heath High School shooter
The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." Communication improvements coming to Williamson County Sheriff's Office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is...
KFVS12
Williamson County Sheriff Department to upgrade its technology
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is upgrading its technology from inside the jail to the outside of the facility. The sheriff department is replacing their 25-year-old radio system, adding in a drone that has an infrared camera and a screening machine inside the jail to make sure no inmates bring in any contraband.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. Prosecutors in McCracken County say they are pleased, but not surprised by the decision to keep Michael Carneal behind bars for the rest of his life. Investigation underway after human remains found. Updated: 2 hours...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into...
KFVS12
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting...
KFVS12
Precinct boundary changes in Cape Girardeau to take place after Nov. 8 election
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Voting precinct boundaries will change after the November 8 election to reflect ward changes in the city of Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, new ward boundaries recently went into effect in the city following the 2020 census and they’ll be adjusting voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are falling, but rain is not. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. The lack of rain has some farmers counting their losses this harvest. Since May, Reitzel Farms has had less than 5 inches of...
KFVS12
Redhawks to play Lindenwood Saturday in first meeting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks will open the Ohio Valley Conference Play in first meeting with Lindenwood on Saturday, October 1. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo. Southeast Missouri will host a tailgate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood’s...
KFVS12
Redhawks #24 as OVC’s second Top-25 team
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University cracked the Sports Perform Top-25 Poll for the first time this season. According to a release from the athletics department on Monday, September 26, they came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team. Stats Perform Top-25...
Comments / 0