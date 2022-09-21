Former KY girl’s high school basketball coach charged with rape, sodomy, sex abuse

The former girl’s basketball head coach at Johnson Central High School was charged by a grand jury Wednesday with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse involving an allegation that he was in a position of trust or authority over a minor, said Johnson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tony Skeans.

Skeans told the Herald-Leader that he could not discuss details of how Darrin Rice was connected to the minor. The indictment followed an investigation by Kentucky State Police, Skeans said.

Skeans said the specific charges in the Johnson Circuit Court indictment were third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

Johnson Superintendent Thom Cochran sent the Herald-Leader a statement Wednesday evening that said Johnson County Schools officials learned that a former employee and girls’ basketball coach was indicted on “multiple counts of inappropriate conduct.”

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students. Although this deals with a former employee, we always strive to work with law enforcement and the community to protect each and every one of our students,” Cochran said. “Because this is an active Kentucky State Police investigation, all questions are referred to law enforcement officials.”

Kentucky State Police didn’t immediately comment.

Rice has not yet been arraigned, according to online court records.

WMYT reported in July that Johnson Central had hired a new girl’s basketball coach, replacing Rice.