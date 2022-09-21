Read full article on original website
WSFA
LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
WSFA
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is national preparedness month, a month dedicated to making sure you and your family are prepared for any disaster or emergency that may hit. This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters...
WSFA
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
WSFA
Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department says a body was found in a clothing donation bin Monday. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine. After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
WSFA
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
WSFA
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
WTVM
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
WTVM
Family, friends gather to lay Attorney Ralston Jarrett, Jr. to rest
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known 33-year-old Columbus criminal defense attorney was laid to rest today. Remembered by the many young lives he touched during his short time as a top lawyer in the Fountain City, his family looked back on his life and legacy. They said he will be...
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of one Georgia family’s loved one and son. Friday night family and friends gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell […]
WGMD Radio
Alabama police remove massive gray rat snake from family’s toilet
One Alabama Police Department is used to seeing the unexpected, but when they received a 911 call about a large snake coiled in a toilet, they were shocked. “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will (receive) during our shift,” the Eufaula Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
