ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
MILLBROOK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smiths Station, AL
Smiths Station, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
City
Greenville, AL
Smiths Station, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
WSFA

Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department says a body was found in a clothing donation bin Monday. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
ENTERPRISE, AL
alabamanews.net

Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat

A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
ORRVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine.  After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Thoughts#Suicide#Volunteers#Softball#Fort Dale Academy
WSFA

Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
WGMD Radio

Alabama police remove massive gray rat snake from family’s toilet

One Alabama Police Department is used to seeing the unexpected, but when they received a 911 call about a large snake coiled in a toilet, they were shocked. “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will (receive) during our shift,” the Eufaula Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
auburnvillager.com

Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday

The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy