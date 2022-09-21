Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Car owner learns vehicle was stolen after deputies find it in Sandy River
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Deputies say they found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday, adding that the vehicle’s owner didn’t know it was stolen until they were contacted by the sheriff’s Office. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol and Dive Team were called...
nbc16.com
Salem Police: Motorcyclist collides with delivery vehicle, sustains fatal injuries
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday when he collided with a delivery vehicle. Just after 2:00 p.m., 35-year-old Frederick Lee McKinney was traveling westbound on Browning Avenue, approaching Liberty Road when he collided with a delivery vehicle, officials say. The delivery vehicle was making...
nbc16.com
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
