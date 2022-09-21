ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

SabesWings charity raises over $1 million from Paso Robles “Strike Out” fundraiser

By Lily Dallow
 5 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – SabesWings , a cancer patient support charity, announced that it raised $1,046,000 from its second annual "Strike Out" fundraiser event over the weekend in Paso Robles.

Organizers said that this year's fundraiser, hosted at Rava Wines and the Hunter Ranch Golf Club, raised more than double the amount from last year's event.

"The Auction alone on the night of the dinner Gala raised over $820,000. Ticket sales to the Gala and golf tournament the next day was $175,000, and plus the money raised by 'best shots bets' on the golf course raised over $51,000 for the charity on Monday morning," according to the charity.

PC: SabesWings

Organizers said that 100% of the proceeds will go to SabesWings to provide support for cancer patients and fight against "Medical Financial Toxicity," which, defined by SabesWings, is "a severe issue for patients who cannot pay for medical bills after exhausting insurance or as a result of non-insurance."

The "Strike Out" fundraiser was hosted by former MLB baseball player Bret Saberhagen and his wife Kandace Saberhagen, founders of the SabesWings charity.

PC: SabesWings

"We wanted our guests to have a memorable experience,” said Bret Saberhagen. "A great deal of planning goes into our events from the auction items selected to our private labeled beer made just for SabesWings."

Furthermore, although country singer Toby Keith had to cancel on attending the event, the charity honored him with a lifetime achievement award for his "contributions throughout the years to cancer patient support programs," according to SabesWings.

PC: SabesWings

For more information on this event and the SabesWings organization, visit sabeswings.org .

