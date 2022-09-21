Read full article on original website
The Race Is on for Goleta City Council
As if in celebration of its 20th birthday, Goleta actually has two contested races for City Council seats. In the past, too often there would only be one candidate running without any opposition. Even after a voting rights violation lawsuit was threatened in 2017, one of the arguments against district elections was questioning whether enough people would step forward to have meaningful contests. The answer, today, is yes.
Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Will Hold Public Open House for 60th Anniversary
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, September 2022 – Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue will be holding its 60th Anniversary of providing professional, all-volunteer rescue services to the County of Santa Barbara and beyond under the direction of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The Open.
Loss of Habitat
I’m probably not the best judge of habitat since I consider enjoying a Corona in the sand at Shoreline Café to be connecting with nature. And I’m not a preservationist who needs everything to stay the same so that I can feel good about the future. But I am sensitive to the delicate balance we must all maintain to protect the most vulnerable. Honeybees, monarchs, and renters. And with that in mind, I am discouraged with the recent loss of habitat in Santa Barbara. It reminds me of what I witnessed many years ago as a young man home from college.
Sleepless Near the Airport
Santa Barbara Airport late night flights are keeping residents awake. You don’t have to live next to SBA to be annoyed by the air traffic. It’s not only affecting Goleta residents; neighboring communities of More Mesa, “Noleta,” Hope Ranch, Ellwood, and Storke Ranch, among others, are registering complaints on the SBA Complaint Hotline.
Summerland’s Oil Boom Leftovers
When David Stuursma stumbled upon weird metal objects while walking along the beaches of Summerland, he discovered a forgotten history of this seaside town’s petroleum-powered past. Here’s his short film about that journey, and the art he’s created out of what he’s calling “The Leftovers.”
City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
Yellow Bird Music Sings On in Santa Barbara
Yellow Bird Music recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in its new home at 2600 De La Vina St., just a few blocks away from the original location where the music studio laid its roots over the past two decades. Yellow Bird Music is a small, independently-owned business that offers music and performing arts classes for young children.
Why Are Cruise Ships Back?
I’m writing to bring awareness to the City of Santa Barbara quietly, and with little comment, reversing the ban of cruise ships in our port city. Today, staring down at the port with the massive ship anchored offshore, my friends and I universally groaned at their impact. Then I learned that the Waterfront is going to take on a record number of ships, more than ever before. Here is what we are looking at just over the next few weeks:
Multiple Burglary Suspects Arrested Over Three Days
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 26, 2022. On September 24, 2022, around 1:40am, Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence located in the 1600 block of Shoreline Drive. The homeowner was out of town at the time and observed a suspicious subject on a home video surveillance system. The homeowner told dispatchers the house should be vacant, and the man seen in the video did not belong on the property.
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
Santa Barbara–Based Author Mary Firestone on Her New Book, ‘Trusting the Dawn’
Local author Mary Firestone’s new book, Trusting the Dawn: How to Choose Freedom and Joy After Trauma, focuses on her journey healing from the trauma she endured following the December 2017 Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito mudslides that destroyed more than 450 structures, killing 23 people. Firestone, who was four months pregnant, lived directly in the path of the debris flow and was separated from her husband and 3-year-old son, trapped alone in the wreckage of her bathroom for five hours. Despite her dire circumstances, and her uncertainty about the survival of her family, she describes feeling a connection with a powerful, calming, protective force, which later inspired her to set out on her own path of healing. Her book is divided into two parts: The first chronicles her story of survival, and the second acts as a sort of handbook for healing methods, with descriptions and quick tips for newcomers.
What Works in Learning to Read
Peabody elementary school has proudly served its community since its opening in 1928. When it became a charter school in 1992, claiming the 21st charter in the State of California (of now more than 1,300), it maintained its attendance boundary, keeping it the home school for the nearly 800 students that live within the enrollment area. As the largest elementary school in Santa Barbara, Peabody takes seriously its role in making a difference in the lives of the diverse student population that is highly reflective of the Santa Barbara community at large. One current effort to make just such a difference is the focus on and deep investment in literacy instruction that is grounded in a body of research called the science of reading.
UCSB Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-1 Loss to Stanford
A strong opening push gave the UCSB men’s soccer team an early lead, but No. 5–ranked Stanford proved up to the challenge. The Cardinal pulled ahead in the second half, and the Gauchos’ upset bid ended in a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at Harder Stadium. “That’s...
Bonnie Raitt Brings a Big Heart and a Big Voice to the Bowl
With a set list that covered her 51-year career and ranged from ballads to blues to countrified rock, Bonnie Raitt was a definite crowd-pleaser at her September 22 show at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Yes, Raitt’s first album came out in 1971, and she’s been hitting the Bowl stage every few years since 1977.
