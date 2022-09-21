Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is national preparedness month, a month dedicated to making sure you and your family are prepared for any disaster or emergency that may hit. This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters...
WSFA
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
WSFA
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
WSFA
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
WSFA
CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
WSFA
Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Tropical Storm Ian is force people on the coast to get ready, the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency is warning people in the River Region to be prepared as well. EMA director Christina Thornton says the agency has seen communities destroyed due to severe weather...
WSFA
19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-year-old Nicholas E. Northern was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, struck a tree and overturned. Officials said the crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
WSFA
LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
WSFA
First Alert: Breezy weather all week, fire weather concerns too
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The week ahead will be breezy to just plain windy. Each and every day through Saturday will feature sustained wind speeds of 10-20 mph. Daily wind gusts Wednesday through Saturday will reach 20-30 mph. Some stronger gusts will be possible as well. These are not going...
WSFA
Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
Comments / 0