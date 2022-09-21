ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

WSFA

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WSFA

CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Tropical Storm Ian is force people on the coast to get ready, the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency is warning people in the River Region to be prepared as well. EMA director Christina Thornton says the agency has seen communities destroyed due to severe weather...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-year-old Nicholas E. Northern was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, struck a tree and overturned. Officials said the crash...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Breezy weather all week, fire weather concerns too

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The week ahead will be breezy to just plain windy. Each and every day through Saturday will feature sustained wind speeds of 10-20 mph. Daily wind gusts Wednesday through Saturday will reach 20-30 mph. Some stronger gusts will be possible as well. These are not going...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

