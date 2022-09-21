Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Grandma in custody after child found in cage and another holding meth pipe; parents on the run
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- Two parents remain at large and a grandmother is in custody after a sexual assault investigation led authorities to a child who was allegedly found in a cage and another who was holding a methamphetamine pipe. According to a news release from the Hocking County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
Bessie Durham was found inside a bathroom at Belk Department Store on Monday, four days after she was seen on surveillance footage in the store The search for a missing South Carolina mother Bessie Durham had a tragic end this week after she was found inside a department store bathroom four days after she died. The 63-year-old was found dead inside a bathroom at a Belk Department Store in Columbiana Center on Monday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a statement to PEOPLE. Durham was last seen on surveillance footage entering...
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Little Girl Pronounced Dead Found Alive Inside Casket During Funeral
The family of Camila Peralta, 3, said the girl, who would later die of a cerebral edema, was still alive during her first funeral.
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
Heartbreaking Facebook posts emerge after couple and their three young kids found dead in home in tragic murder-suicide
A MOM shared a heartbreaking post about the son she lost to cancer – just days before she and her three kids were killed. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, reportedly shot dead his wife Tara Milligan, 37, and their children Teresa, 1; Nora, 11; and Finn, eight, at a home in Elks Mill, Maryland, on Friday.
Mom jailed after 8 and 1-year-old kids smoke her marijuana and baby ODs
An Ohio mother was arrested for child endangerment after her toddler overdosed on marijuana after finding and smoking a cigar that was also shared by their 8-year-old sibling, according to police.
2 hospitalized after young girls plotted to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old girl and her father have been hospitalized after police say she shot him and then herself at their Weatherford home Tuesday evening.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the residence.When sheriff's deputies were called to the shooting, they found the 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head. Her 38-year-old father was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.Both were taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.Investigators said the girl is believed...
International Business Times
Toddler Wanders Away From Home After Crawling Out Of Bed, Found Dead Hours Later
An hours-long search for a missing toddler boy, who crawled out of bed and wandered away from home at night, came to a tragic end after his body was found around half a mile away from his home in Okemah, Oklahoma. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported missing Monday after his...
Couple discovers abandoned baby in their backyard shed
A Texas couple found a baby abandoned in their backyard shed after they heard it crying as they were awoken by the theft of a neighbor’s truck. Affiliate KHOU reports.
AOL Corp
4 dead after man in Illinois shoots family members, lights barricaded home on fire
A man in Illinois fatally shot three of his family members before killing himself by barricading inside his home and setting it on fire, according to officials. Police and fire crews on Friday responded to a report of a “barricaded subject” inside a residence in Oak Forest, city officials said in a tweet, which also encouraged residents to shelter in place. The home was already ablaze when first responders arrived on the scene.
Coyote Bites Man as 7-Strong Pack Fatally Wounds Dog in Spree of Attacks
Police in Massachusetts are warning owners to be aware of their surroundings following multiple attacks by coyotes on pet dogs.
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0