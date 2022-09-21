ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Metro Drug Coalition opens community recovery center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Metro Drug Coalition welcomed recovery advocates from across the region. The first phase of its community recovery center, The Gateway, was finally complete. The transformation began in 2019 when MDC purchased the property. Now, the interior looks completely different. "It was in rough shape,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WBIR

KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Linus Realestate#Homelessness#Housing Developments#Kcdc
WBIR

Almost century-old songs recorded in Knoxville now streaming online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 1929 and 1930, the St. James Hotel in downtown Knoxville was a place where musicians of all kinds made their marks. It was a time when labels were looking for all kinds of new artists — trying to find a way to satisfy new musical tastes and make money while radio listening exploded to in popularity.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Oak Ridge crews begin deactivating massive facility at Y-12

OAK RIDGE, TN -- EM crews are taking the first steps to bring the massive Alpha-4 facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) to the cold-and-dark stage, a process in which they remove all utility sources to the building as a precursor to demolition. This project moves EM closer...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy