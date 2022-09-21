Read full article on original website
KAT hosting two job fairs to fill vacancies, with jobs starting at $16.55 per hour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit is hosting two large job fairs this week where they hope to find people able to fill vacancies for a variety of positions. The job fairs will be on Thursday, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. and on Saturday, 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. They will be held in the Knoxville Station Community Room, located at 301 East Church Avenue.
Knox Co. Board of Education holds workshop
The board will discuss their priorities, foundational skills and plan for the year. The board will also evaluate the superintendent.
Metro Drug Coalition opens community recovery center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Metro Drug Coalition welcomed recovery advocates from across the region. The first phase of its community recovery center, The Gateway, was finally complete. The transformation began in 2019 when MDC purchased the property. Now, the interior looks completely different. "It was in rough shape,...
Danita McCartney to fully lead KARM starting Oct. 1 after current CEO retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Area Rescue Ministries will have a new CEO starting October 1. Burt Rosen announced in January he would be retiring as CEO of Knox Area Rescue Ministries after 20 years. Danita McCartney, who currently serves as president, will take his place and serve as both...
KCDC gets $40 million grant to help pay for Western Heights development plan, build more affordable housing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting next month, Knoxville's Community Development Corporation said it plans to start construction on a large plan to redevelop most of Western Heights. The community is currently made up of several low-income housing units, with several units in need of repairs. In December 2021, the final...
KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s first community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
KAAR: August housing trends indicate possible demographic shifts in Knoxville areas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors released its monthly report on the city's housing market. Once again, they said home sales increased in August compared to the previous month, but not by as much as last year. They said home sales increased 4.8% in...
Active shooter training at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire, UT Police and several other agencies worked together. KPD said it wanted to help its officers prepare for a worst-case scenario.
Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report. Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder. A police report said that Gambino was...
Almost century-old songs recorded in Knoxville now streaming online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 1929 and 1930, the St. James Hotel in downtown Knoxville was a place where musicians of all kinds made their marks. It was a time when labels were looking for all kinds of new artists — trying to find a way to satisfy new musical tastes and make money while radio listening exploded to in popularity.
'A fall festival for the ages' | Looking ahead to the Smoky Mountain Homecoming
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Friday, September 30, the Robert A. Tino gallery will open its grounds for all ages to enjoy. There, people will be able to attend the 17th annual Robert A. Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming. The fall festival will host more than 50 local artists,...
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
Dogwood Arts unveils new seasonal mural in downtown Knoxville to celebrate fall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year, Dogwood Arts unveils a new mural in downtown Knoxville to celebrate the start of each new season. It's part of the organization's "Art in Public Places" mural program. On Thursday, they unveiled the mural for fall 2022. It was painted by Megan Lingerfelt, who...
Deborah Gister to appear in court Wednesday
A woman charged with the death of a mummified man will appear in court. Police said they found the man dead under a tarp in north Knoxville in 2019.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Oak Ridge crews begin deactivating massive facility at Y-12
OAK RIDGE, TN -- EM crews are taking the first steps to bring the massive Alpha-4 facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) to the cold-and-dark stage, a process in which they remove all utility sources to the building as a precursor to demolition. This project moves EM closer...
'It is a big weekend' | Knoxville leaders expecting big economy boom after Tennessee-Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a busy week at Gus's Good Times Deli on the University of Tennessee strip. "We are kind of a game day tradition," said Aaron Hale, who co-owns the business. "We have had a few generations now of people coming through and they have made it part of their coming to the games."
