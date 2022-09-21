ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Main Waterbreak at Prairie View Elementary

Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo 'Run Wild' to support giraffe conservation. More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during 'Shredfest'. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during 'Shredfest.'. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
livability.com

All Are Welcome in Madison, WI

Madison Region organizations promote the economic benefits of diversity. The Madison Region’s reputation as a tech hub and a welcoming community has helped attract a diverse cross-section of relocating businesses and talent. Community and business leaders hope to cement that status with several initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the region’s civic, corporate and educational arenas.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus' Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during 'Shredfest'. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during 'Shredfest.'
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Uw Madison#Concert#The Homecoming#Canadian#Slow Pulp
nbc15.com

A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village Diaper Bank is cutting the ribbon Sunday on a new facility from which it can distribute diapers across the Madison area, opening opportunities for growth in the future. “Four years ago, we were operating out of a small storage room in my basement, and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, is heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in October to share his space travel stories. “An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly: The Sky Is Not The Limit” will include a 90-minute-talk and Q&A session with Kelly...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four Ukrainian families recently resettled in Stoughton. Friday they were welcomed by their new community with old traditions. Stoughton resettlement assistance program helped families transition to life here in the United States. Wisconsin is home to 75,000 refugees. A member of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma says this weekend is about celebrating Ukrainian culture.
STOUGHTON, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
livability.com

In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI

Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
JANESVILLE, WI
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Friday night blitz rundown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In week 6 of Friday Football Blitz, Blackhawk/Warren is facing off against River Ridge. Blackhawk/Warren loses to River Ridge 26-50. Last week’s Game of the Week saw Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West face off for the first time.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. The zoo held their annual ‘Run Wild’ event, a fundraising event that benefits a different animal each year. This year’s event will support giraffe conservation, according to organizers.
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI

