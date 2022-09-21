Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Main Waterbreak at Prairie View Elementary
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation. More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini. Updated: 20 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation. More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
nbc15.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Updated: 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
UW Carbone Cancer Center hosts Badger Challenge to raise cancer awareness
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation. More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini. Updated: 8 hours ago.
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
livability.com
All Are Welcome in Madison, WI
Madison Region organizations promote the economic benefits of diversity. The Madison Region’s reputation as a tech hub and a welcoming community has helped attract a diverse cross-section of relocating businesses and talent. Community and business leaders hope to cement that status with several initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the region’s civic, corporate and educational arenas.
nbc15.com
Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club
Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village Diaper Bank is cutting the ribbon Sunday on a new facility from which it can distribute diapers across the Madison area, opening opportunities for growth in the future. “Four years ago, we were operating out of a small storage room in my basement, and...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com
Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, is heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in October to share his space travel stories. “An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly: The Sky Is Not The Limit” will include a 90-minute-talk and Q&A session with Kelly...
nbc15.com
Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four Ukrainian families recently resettled in Stoughton. Friday they were welcomed by their new community with old traditions. Stoughton resettlement assistance program helped families transition to life here in the United States. Wisconsin is home to 75,000 refugees. A member of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma says this weekend is about celebrating Ukrainian culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livability.com
In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI
Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
nbc15.com
Friday night blitz rundown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In week 6 of Friday Football Blitz, Blackhawk/Warren is facing off against River Ridge. Blackhawk/Warren loses to River Ridge 26-50. Last week’s Game of the Week saw Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West face off for the first time.
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
nbc15.com
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. The zoo held their annual ‘Run Wild’ event, a fundraising event that benefits a different animal each year. This year’s event will support giraffe conservation, according to organizers.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Comments / 0