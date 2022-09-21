ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local accountants squad-up at Pittsburg State University

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Tri-State Institute of Management Accountants Chapter today met with local students to spread information. The Joplin Tri-State Chapter IMA offered the following for participants:. offers continuing education. networking functions. professional development opportunities for chapter members and guests. Officials encouraged students, academic faculty, and professionals alike...
PITTSBURG, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy