Georgia Southern Theatre opens the season with Fairview
This October, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Fairview, will come to life in Statesboro. In its first performance of the season, Georgia Southern Theatre will premiere Fairview on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Center for Art and Theatre Blackbox. This award winning drama was created by Jackie Sibblies Drury and...
Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook
Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook, age 74, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Bonnie was born in Statesboro, GA on June 20th 1948 to the late Bonnie Doy Newton and Kitty Hendrix Newton. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and worked for the Bulloch County Sherriff Department for over 20 years. Bonnie loved working with flowers and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William “Billy” Raymond Cook, and all of her siblings.
Grice Connect Activates Hurricane Watch for TS Ian
Grice Connect has activated our Hurricane Watch plan for tropical storm IAN. We will increase weather and hurricane monitoring and coverage over the next week. We will provide immediate updates as conditions change. Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert on Sunday, September 25, 2022...
Come stroll .5K at Ferst Readers Booktoberfest on Oct. 1
Of Bulloch County will hold its Booktoberfest Boro Brews for Books fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. The downhill, .5K (yes, that’s point 5) stroll will begin at 3pm on the front porch of Eagle Creek Brewing Company on Savannah Avenue and end at the back patio of Tandoor and Tap on East Main.
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 30. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Johnnie Lee Reed Jr.
Mr. Johnnie Lee Reed, Jr. age 71, passed away, Sunday September 18, 2022, at the Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Fayetteville, Georgia. The native of Bulloch County resided in Atlanta, Georgia and was the son of the late Johnnie Lee Reed, Sr. and Thelma Thomas Reed. John affectionately known as “Boone” by...
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
Sandra Marie Sheley
Mrs. Sandra Marie Sheley, 62, of Sylvania, GA, passed away after a long illness at the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, SC on September 21, 2022. Marie was born in Statesboro, GA to Bennie, Sr., and Merkie Jane Collins Godbee and reared in Dover. She was employed with Timken, Weaver’s...
Tammy Hines
Full obituary and service arrangements will be posted when available. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements. As an independent publication, we rely on community support to continue providing the news that residents of Bulloch County need. Your support, at any amount, will help us stay focused on what’s important – keeping our community informed and engaged.
Kathleen Kosmoski Joins ASME as Manager, Workforce Development
Kathleen Kosmoski has joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as its manager of workforce development. In this newly created position, Kosmoski will help to refine and implement the Society’s strategic direction for workforce development and manage and contribute to the creation of new programs and partnerships that address the projected mechanical engineering and technical workforce shortage, including ASME’s Community College Engineering Pathways pilot program. She reports to Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., director of engineering education and outreach for ASME.
Jariko T. Grant
On behalf of the Grant family, the Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jariko Grant, age 40, of Statesboro, Georgia, who passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and...
Celebrate our local agriculture industry with annual Ag Night Out
Agribusiness, one of Bulloch County’s top industries, will be on full display in Downtown Statesboro this October. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to host the Boro’s annual First Friday Ag Night Out on October 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The event will take place rain or shine.
Patricia C. Finch
Patricia C. Finch passed away September 21, 2022 surrounded by her daughters after an extended illness. Patricia was born March 19, 1961 in Jacksonville, FL to Joseph Cunningham and Alice Virginia Flakes. “Tricia”, as many knew her, enjoyed working in the service industry for many years. She had the most...
10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley
Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event features a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Both runners and volunteers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes.
GSU to host the Governor’s Honors Program next summer
Next summer, Georgia Southern University will open its campus to hundreds of the state’s best and brightest for the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). GSU’s Statesboro Campus will host the Georgia GHP, a prestigious four-week, residential summer program for high school students, in June 2023. “We are thrilled...
Keebler Daniel Harville Sr.
Mr. Keebler “Keebie” Daniel Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st 1933 in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville. He was raised and attended school in Nevils, GA.
Mark A Watkins
Mark A. Watkins passed away on August 29, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness. Mark was born in St. Albans, West Virginia but moved with his family to Statesboro when he was 8 years old. He received his formal education in Bulloch County at Southeast Bulloch...
William James holds grand opening for new athletic complex; LCMS grand opening scheduled for Sept. 28
After 13 months of construction, William James Middle School held a grand opening for its new athletic complex on Tuesday, September 20. The event featured an athletic festival with food trucks and football, softball, and tennis home games. We caught up with William James Middle School Principal, Dr. Scott Chapman,...
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become Major Hurricane this week
As of Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, Tropical Storm Ian was located southwest of Jamaica and is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening Sunday and will undergo rapid intensification Monday and Tuesday. Ian is forecast...
Zoning Moratorium Committee created by county to help guide process
Nine citizens have been selected by the Bulloch County Commission to serve on the Zoning Moratorium Committee. They have been charged with helping guide the process of updating the county’s comprehensive land use plan including zoning updates. They held their first meeting on September 12, 2022. On Monday, September...
