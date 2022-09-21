Warrenton-based Evermade Foods is investing $110,000 to expand its manufacturing operations and add 46 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. Evermade Foods is a co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services. The company has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades, machinery and tools to its 12,000-square-foot commercial kitchen, packaging line and warehouse since opening in Fauquier County in April, Youngkin said in a news release. In addition to the expansion of its operations at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton, the company will also add a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO