Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Sox minors pitcher suspended for violating drug program

Major League Baseball announced White Sox minor league pitcher Jendersson Caraballo has been suspended 60 games without pay for violating baseball's drug prevention and treatment program. Caraballo, 22, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. His suspension is effective at the start of his 2023...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars

When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old school cars. I got a bunch of different muscle cars. I collect them,” LaVine...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play

There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Pringle leads all receivers as of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas updates on Ball's surgery timing, timeline

The Chicago Bulls hosted their annual media day Monday afternoon. As expected, Lonzo Ball was a frequent topic of conversation. Ball is due to undergo an arthroscopic debridement (i.e. surgery) on his left knee in Los Angeles this Wednesday, Sept. 28 — the second operation on that knee in the last eight months and third of his NBA career. Ball missed the Bulls’ final 47 games last season after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus tear in late January, and has been plagued by discomfort in the area ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Santos recreates Week 1 endzone slide after win

Cairo Santos missed out on the Bears' Week 1 celebration when the team ran into the endzone and slid through the drenched turf. So, he decided to make up for it. "I didn't do it last time. I'm gonna do it," Santos said while the team was walking off the field from its win. Following that, he did a short-lived slide near the goal line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears undefeated when Eddie Jackson records an INT

Interestingly enough, the Bears are unbeaten when Eddie Jackson records an interception in a game. Dating back to 2017 -- Jackson's premiere year -- the Bears are 12-0 when he intercepts the football. Jackson recorded two interceptions in each of the 2017,19 and 22 seasons plus six in 2018. More...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks introduce Goose Island with beers for media

The Chicago Blackhawks announced a collaboration with Goose Island as their new beer sponsor for the 2022-23 season and going forward. To kickstart the partnership, Luke Richardson and the Blackhawks gifted media members with free cans of the Blackhawks Goose Island Pale Ale, which will debut in October. The Hawks...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

