The Chicago Bulls hosted their annual media day Monday afternoon. As expected, Lonzo Ball was a frequent topic of conversation. Ball is due to undergo an arthroscopic debridement (i.e. surgery) on his left knee in Los Angeles this Wednesday, Sept. 28 — the second operation on that knee in the last eight months and third of his NBA career. Ball missed the Bulls’ final 47 games last season after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus tear in late January, and has been plagued by discomfort in the area ever since.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO