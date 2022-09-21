ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sheriff's Hutson's senior advisor, Deborah Chapman, resigns

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff's senior advisor has resigned from her position. Deborah Chapman, the senior advisor for Sheriff Susan Hutson, has resigned from her position. This comes shortly after the termination of the sheriff's communications director, Timothy David Ray, who is Chapman's son. Ray was terminated...
71-year-old drowned in Houma's Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday

HOUMA, La. — Houma police report a man has died as a result of drowning in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma on Sunday. According to police, a witness observed the 71-year-old victim, Arnold Bonnette, fall into the water and struggle to swim. The witness then reported that they jumped...
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
Woman arrested, accused of throwing infant off bridge, police says

HOUMA, La. — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge on Friday in Houma. Asha Malika Randolph, 30, is accused of throwing her child off Liberty Street Bridge and then going into the water afterward to get them out. A spokesperson for...
JPSO investigating double homicide in Marrero

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Marrero. Deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. On scene, they found a man and woman, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound...
21-year-old killed, two others wounded in Uptown shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting Uptown. New Orleans Police responded to the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
Man shot and killed in Raceland on Saturday night

RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Raceland that killed one man on Saturday night. According to report, Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport, was shot and killed on the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with information can submit...
