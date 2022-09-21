Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Operation Free Ball Gown: a charity to help New Orleans military families
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its social events, like Mardi Gras, and preparing for these social events can be stressful, especially for military families who are new to the area. To help ease that stress, local military wives are coming together to help other military families...
Port of Orleans creates new beer to help sustain a part of New Orleans history
NEW ORLEANS — The Port of Orleans has created a new beer called "The Historic Sp 745 Lager" to help maintain a part of New Orleans's history. Part of the funds from the beer will go towards the Louisiana Steam Train Association, which takes care of the lone surviving Louisiana-built steam locomotive.
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Sheriff's Hutson's senior advisor, Deborah Chapman, resigns
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff's senior advisor has resigned from her position. Deborah Chapman, the senior advisor for Sheriff Susan Hutson, has resigned from her position. This comes shortly after the termination of the sheriff's communications director, Timothy David Ray, who is Chapman's son. Ray was terminated...
71-year-old drowned in Houma's Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report a man has died as a result of drowning in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma on Sunday. According to police, a witness observed the 71-year-old victim, Arnold Bonnette, fall into the water and struggle to swim. The witness then reported that they jumped...
University of New Orleans looking into adding football team and building new lakefront stadium
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans is looking into building a new stadium on the lakefront and forming a football program at the school. The earliest those two things could happen would be 2025. In the meantime, the school needs to get students to approve a flat...
AG Jeff Landy's legal motion to terminate NOPD Consent Decree has been denied
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor and the attorney general's legal motion to terminate the New Orleans police consent decree has been denied. AG Jeff Landry and Mayor LaToya Cantrell had their legal motion shot down by United States District Judge Susie Morgan. In Landry's brief, he argued...
Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle while sitting in her car on Saturday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle in a parking lot in Houma on Saturday evening. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the 7400 block of West Main Street around 6:22 p.m.
Fried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — TheNational Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fried chicken lovers will fill New Orleans Lakeshore Drive on Oct. 1 and 2. More than 30 restaurants will offer tasty treats. There will also be live music performances and...
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
2 suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from a Mid-City business
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking two suspects accused of breaking into a Mid-City business and stealing over $5,000 worth of property. According to police, the pictured suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a business on the 500 block of North Cortez Street on Sept. 17.
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
Woman arrested, accused of throwing infant off bridge, police says
HOUMA, La. — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge on Friday in Houma. Asha Malika Randolph, 30, is accused of throwing her child off Liberty Street Bridge and then going into the water afterward to get them out. A spokesperson for...
JPSO investigating double homicide in Marrero
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Marrero. Deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. On scene, they found a man and woman, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound...
NOPD arrest suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to police, Marquis Cheneau, 25, is being accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street right before 8 a.m.
21-year-old killed, two others wounded in Uptown shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting Uptown. New Orleans Police responded to the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
Man shot and killed in Raceland on Saturday night
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Raceland that killed one man on Saturday night. According to report, Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport, was shot and killed on the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with information can submit...
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports 1 man killed in Marrero shooting on Sunday
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 11 p.m. in Marrero on Sunday. Deputies say a man was found lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
