Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Latino's Taste is voted a favorite local restaurant during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Casa Latina in Roanoke celebrates National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech celebrates Hispanic-Latinx Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Kaine recognizes Roanoke business owner during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
RICHMOND, Va. – Senator Kaine is hosting an event Monday in Richmond to recognize those who have done extraordinary work in Virginia over the last year – some of whom are local, according to the Senator’s office. Karyna Nevarez, the Inclusion Coordinator at the Virginia Tech Carilion...
WSLS
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
WSLS
LewisGale addressing nursing shortage in Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – On a patient’s worst day, nurses like Helena Tilley are right by their side. “Being there for them and being somebody they can rely on,” said Tilley, the director of pulmonary, renal, and oncology medical surgery units. But nowadays, it’s getting harder to find...
WSLS
New Montgomery County superintendent prepares to take office
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Several months without a superintendent has left Montgomery County parents with questions as to how the new one will handle business. The Montgomery County school board voted Tuesday to approve new superintendent Dr. Bernard Bragen. Dr. Bragen understands that he will have to gain both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Florida landfall this week; remnant impacts in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Monday 8 a.m. Ian has since been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane south of Cuba. The storm will essentially “split the goalposts” between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, strengthening into a major hurricane while riding north into the Gulf of Mexico.
WSLS
MONDAY HUDDLE: Penalties leave Hokies with foul stench following loss to West Virginia
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Hokies have more penalties than points in defeat to Mountaineers. It’s usually a losing formula when...
WSLS
Roanoke parents voice concerns over school threats, possible consequences for students
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents are calling on school leaders to do more to protect their children after a number of school threats were made this week toward Roanoke City Public Schools. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday....
WSLS
Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Local church works on healing relationship with LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – A church in Roanoke is working to break the stigma surrounding LGBTQ+ members and the church. Bonsack United Methodist Church is known as a “reconciling” church, one that seeks inclusion and prioritizes healing relationships with the LGBTQ+ community. Reverend Stan Mitchell of Gracepointe Church...
WSLS
Danville native Peyton Sellers wins Valley Star Credit Union 300
RIDGEWAY, Va. – He’s tried, tried and tried again. But Peyton Sellers’ was winless at the prestigious Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway--until Saturday night. The Danville native found himself surging to the lead following a green-white checkered restart at the historic Paperclip. Sellers held...
WSLS
Cave Spring earns district win over Pulaski County 12-2
ROANOKE, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights have only allowed 17 points through its first four games of the season. That number didn’t increase by much after a Saturday night showdown with River Ridge foe Pulaski County. In what was a defensive stalemate in the first half, resulted...
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke bookstore celebrates Banned Book Week
ROANOKE, Va. – This week is dedicated to celebrating banned books and a Roanoke bookstore is joining in. The store, “Book No Further,” in downtown Roanoke is hosting an event on Saturday where speakers of all ages will read segments from books that have been banned in different places across the country and the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14
Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Bites: Middle Eastern Bread Pudding from Halwa Bakery & Cafe
ROANOKE, Va. – Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg, is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a recipe perfect for Fall. This middle eastern bread pudding is a popular staple in her Blacksburg cafe. Filled with the perfect blend of sweet...
WSLS
41st annual Bedford Centerfest returns Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – The 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest is Saturday, and its expected to be bigger and better than ever. The Central Virginia Business Coalition has taken over the event in recent years and there will be activities for the whole family, including live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a beer garden and more.
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
WSLS
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 to stay at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. – Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announce a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The multi-year extension will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County. The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police. Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it...
WSLS
1st and 10: Patrick Henry shuts out Northside, 49-0
Tonight was homecoming for PH, and the spirit was alive and well. They came out of the gates strong and kept it coming. PH secured a win at 49-0.
Comments / 0