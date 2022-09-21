ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition

BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

LewisGale addressing nursing shortage in Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. – On a patient’s worst day, nurses like Helena Tilley are right by their side. “Being there for them and being somebody they can rely on,” said Tilley, the director of pulmonary, renal, and oncology medical surgery units. But nowadays, it’s getting harder to find...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

New Montgomery County superintendent prepares to take office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Several months without a superintendent has left Montgomery County parents with questions as to how the new one will handle business. The Montgomery County school board voted Tuesday to approve new superintendent Dr. Bernard Bragen. Dr. Bragen understands that he will have to gain both...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Blacksburg, VA
Government
Blacksburg, VA
Education
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Vt Spokesperson
WSLS

Local church works on healing relationship with LGBTQ+ community

ROANOKE, Va. – A church in Roanoke is working to break the stigma surrounding LGBTQ+ members and the church. Bonsack United Methodist Church is known as a “reconciling” church, one that seeks inclusion and prioritizes healing relationships with the LGBTQ+ community. Reverend Stan Mitchell of Gracepointe Church...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville native Peyton Sellers wins Valley Star Credit Union 300

RIDGEWAY, Va. – He’s tried, tried and tried again. But Peyton Sellers’ was winless at the prestigious Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway--until Saturday night. The Danville native found himself surging to the lead following a green-white checkered restart at the historic Paperclip. Sellers held...
RIDGEWAY, VA
WSLS

Cave Spring earns district win over Pulaski County 12-2

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights have only allowed 17 points through its first four games of the season. That number didn’t increase by much after a Saturday night showdown with River Ridge foe Pulaski County. In what was a defensive stalemate in the first half, resulted...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke bookstore celebrates Banned Book Week

ROANOKE, Va. – This week is dedicated to celebrating banned books and a Roanoke bookstore is joining in. The store, “Book No Further,” in downtown Roanoke is hosting an event on Saturday where speakers of all ages will read segments from books that have been banned in different places across the country and the world.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WSLS

1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14

Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

41st annual Bedford Centerfest returns Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. – The 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest is Saturday, and its expected to be bigger and better than ever. The Central Virginia Business Coalition has taken over the event in recent years and there will be activities for the whole family, including live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a beer garden and more.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 to stay at Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announce a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The multi-year extension will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.
RIDGEWAY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County. The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police. Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy