Braves fans relieved Ronald Acuña is finally safe after Don Mattingly news
Now that Don Mattingly has been fired as Marlins manager, perhaps Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña can finally rest easy. Acuña was frequently a target of the Marlins during Mattingly’s tenure, even to the point of nearly coming to blows. Acuña coming off the injured list? It...
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Looks Forward to Playing Alongside Deafening Dodgers Crowd
The Dodgers clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS with a win on Sunday against the Cardinals
Mariners continue playoff push, return home for meeting with Rangers
After a disappointing 3-7 road trip, the Seattle Mariners look to turn the page and continue their playoff pursuit on
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
The Atlanta Falcons will not be a cake walk for the Cleveland Browns
The Atlanta Falcons have not rolled over for anyone, and won’t for the Cleveland Browns. While the Atlanta Falcons are clearly in a rebuilding season, they are playing good football. They may just be 1-2 on the young season but they could very easily be 3-0. They nearly defeated the Saints to start the year and had a near-comeback for the ages against the Rams. This is not a cakewalk squad.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Addresses Aaron Rodgers’s Jumbotron Comments
The Packers star said he passed information along to his teammates based on something he saw at Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium.
