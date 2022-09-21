The Atlanta Falcons have not rolled over for anyone, and won’t for the Cleveland Browns. While the Atlanta Falcons are clearly in a rebuilding season, they are playing good football. They may just be 1-2 on the young season but they could very easily be 3-0. They nearly defeated the Saints to start the year and had a near-comeback for the ages against the Rams. This is not a cakewalk squad.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO