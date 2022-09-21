ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons will not be a cake walk for the Cleveland Browns

The Atlanta Falcons have not rolled over for anyone, and won’t for the Cleveland Browns. While the Atlanta Falcons are clearly in a rebuilding season, they are playing good football. They may just be 1-2 on the young season but they could very easily be 3-0. They nearly defeated the Saints to start the year and had a near-comeback for the ages against the Rams. This is not a cakewalk squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy