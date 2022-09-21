Read full article on original website
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
k105.com
Daviess Co. deputy shoots man who attacked woman, juvenile with hammer
A Daviess County deputy has shot a man who assaulted a woman and juvenile with a hammer. Kentucky State Police said deputies responded Friday morning at approximately 11:00 to the 9000 block of Hwy 60 in Owensboro “regarding a man with a hammer breaking into homes.”. Deputy Alex Cooms...
k105.com
Grayson Co. man tased, arrested on drug charges after resisting Clarkson PD officer
A Grayson County man was tased and arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop by the Clarkson Police Department. Wednesday night at approximately 11:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee “pass through the intersection of Millerstown Street and West Main Street with a flashing/strobing red and blue LED bar in the back glass,” according to the arrest citation. The lights, Jones wrote in the citation, would change colors to the beat of music.
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
Ryan Matthew Grant, 38
Ryan Matthew Grant, age 38, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (September 20, 2022) at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born on April 12, 1984 in, Grayson County, KY the son of Joseph R. and Kathy Williams Grant. He worked as a teacher and often helped...
k105.com
Grayson Co. receives funding to repave roadway, reconstruct sidewalks
Grayson County has received funding from the Kentucky General Assembly to perform much-needed sidewalk reconstruction in Leitchfield and roadway resurfacing work. Legislators, during the 2022 General Assembly session, appropriated funds to reconstruct sidewalks in Leitchfield, as well as resurface Wilson Church Road, which spans between Bowling Green Road (Hwy 185) and Caney Creek Road.
k105.com
Carol Gillett Raymer, 82
Carol Gillett Raymer, 82, of Smiths Grove passed away at 10:57 AM Sept. 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Union Beach, NJ native was a homemaker and a pharmacy technician. She was a daughter of the late Theodore Gillett and Laura Panghorn Gillett. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy Gillett and Brian Gillett and a sister, Audrey Gillett Conroy.
