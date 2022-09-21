ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Critics call Measure 110 a ‘mistake,’ say drug use increasing

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJeba_0i50z4Cy00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Two years after the state of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.

Voters approved Measure 110 in 2020, which decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs and funded addiction and mental health programs. But the rollout of the funding for those programs was slow.

“We know there was a lot of disappointment about the early pace of our work and I share in that disappointment,” said Sabrina Garcia, a member of the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council.

Portland restaurant makes New York Times’ list of top 50 in America

The Oregon Health Authority says by the end of this month, it will have spent or obligated $845 million of the more than $1 billion lawmakers earmarked through the end of the year. Funding applications have stacked up because state officials underestimated how long it would take to get the money out of the door.

A new report from the OHA says that “Oregon has a higher prevalence of behavioral health problems than most other states, but less access to care.” OHA talked about some of these challenges earlier this week.

“There was a lot of learning on the fly during the time the COVID-19 pandemic was depleting Oregon’s health care workforce, diverting critical resources,” said OHA Behavioral Health Director Steve Allen.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KOIN Breaking News Alerts

This response comes after criticism and frustration as people watch the addiction crisis unfold on Portland’s streets.

Many people have told KOIN 6 News that they commonly watch open drug use in Portland, and experts say new meth and a flood of fentanyl into the city are only making problems worse.

In May, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called on the state to do something about the crisis. Last week, Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz brought up the measure in a conversation about public safety.

Sen. Wyden calls for investigation into government agencies that buy internet data

“We have, obviously, a significant houseless problem that leaves people very vulnerable. And finding ways to get people into shelters, get people off the street, get people into treatment. Measure 110 was just a complete mistake, and it has lead to significant amounts of increase in drug use, in drug dependency. And we see that bear itself out in overdoses. Even in our schools, overdoses. So, we need to lean into these problems and, again, work together even when we don’t align,” he said. “We need to really recognize who’s vulnerable, and get them help.”

Schmautz provided no data connecting Measure 110 to an increase in drug use or overdose; however, in May, officials with PPB told KOIN 6 News they had been notified of 87 overdose deaths in 2020, which jumped to 113 in 2021. As of May 2022, PPB had been notified of about 58, with 27 of those linked to fentanyl.

When it comes to the funds finally making their way to those in need, OHA says they’ll focus on case management, low-barrier substance use disorder treatment, harm reduction services, peer-supported services and housing outreach.

All organizations receiving Measure 110 funding can be found on the OHA website , which also provides information on how to connect with each organization.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 120

Night Owl ?
4d ago

Despite most of my friends being in support of this bill, I voted against it.It did sound compassionate, but, look at the absolute flood of dangerous drugs in Portland😥Violent crime particularly gun violence has sky rocketed. 😳 Most addicted folks than ever before .Our city is being brought to it's knees by the sickness of addiction. Commuters who used to enjoy riding the buses and MAX to get downtown or different parts of the city do not feel safe any more.I sincerely hope that the voters repeal this bill.

Reply(5)
43
John Campbell
4d ago

surprise surprise. Another example of the inept government running the city. Too bad , but it's what the voters deserve. Come the next election they will support the same losers and nothing will change.

Reply(12)
30
Veronica Smith
4d ago

oregon health authority what a joke that is just another fumbling, bumbling government bureaucracy wasting taxpayers money, takes 4 of them to change a light bulb and they have to have overtime to do it

Reply(2)
35
Related
Klamath Falls News

Representative E. Werner Reschke secures funding for Klamath County domestic wells

SALEM, Ore. – Representative E. Werner Reschke successfully secured 5 million dollars in emergency funding for Klamath County residents who are suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought. The Oregon Emergency Board convened Friday afternoon to pass an emergency funding request to specifically help Klamath County citizens. The request passed unanimously.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
opb.org

Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again

Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Hard Drugs#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New York Times#Oha Behavioral Health
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy