World

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Voice of America

New Zealand Holds National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led a state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday, saying her nation had "a deep connection" with the monarch. The ceremony began with a minute of silence at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in the capital, Wellington. The Cathedral’s foundation...
