WWII Veteran From Oklahoma Celebrates His 100th Birthday

Over the past 100 years, Marvin Boggs has seen and done a lot. He served in the Navy in the 1940s during World War II.

When he returned to the states, he started a family. Marvin celebrated turning 100 with his three daughters and his son on Wednesday.

"Any endeavor that I took on or any of my four sisters took on, he was overly supportive of all of us,” his son, David Boggs, said.

Marvin’s bridge group also joined in on the fun. He’s been playing bridge for a long time. He's played with his partner, Marlene, for almost a decade.

"He is a wonderful person, and everyone here loves him,” Baker said.

Marvin was grateful he had the opportunity to celebrate with friends and family.

“The best part of it is that the people come in and I get to visit with them,” Marvin said.

Marvin got to enjoy his favorite dessert, a slice of key lime pie, to celebrate his big day.