ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Street Response now equipped with new vans

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lisfu_0i50yzt900

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Street Response, the city’s unarmed team of emergency responders who are trained to assist in mental health crises, is now traveling around the city in vans filled with useful supplies.

The team tweeted about the vans Tuesday and said it took them a year and a half to get them because of supply chain issues.

Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike

“We are so excited for these new vans because we have a lot of the basic necessities,” mental health crisis responder Adria Willoughby said in a video tour of a van.

The vehicles are packed with plenty of emergency supplies and comfort items.

Some of the necessities include medical supplies and Narcan, food, water, and hygiene kits.

They also include comfort items like tents, sleeping bags, spare clothing items, towels, and hand warmers. Smaller items like flashlights, hair ties and hand warmers are available to give to people who receive treatment.

The van even has dog food.

One thing Willoughby values about the van is the privacy it provides.

“Our new vehicles provide an opportunity if a client just needs to get some AC or talk privately, we can come back here and do so,” she said while standing in the back of the van.

Need food or shelter in Portland? Try these resources

It also offers a place to do wound care and take vitals. Mental health responders travel to crisis calls with an EMT.

Willoughby said sometimes a conversation that starts with handing out a granola bar can end with someone getting housing.

“I think the whole goal is to create that positive interaction with people, so that they feel safe and trusted,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Affordable Housing#Health Crisis#Ac#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy