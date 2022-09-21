Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at about 1:38 am, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 in Pleasant View (milepost 350). It is unknown at this point which lane he was in or what his travel speed was. For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider. The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota. The semi truck hit the passenger side doors area and the Toyota was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest. The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position. Neither of the two occupants of the semi sustained injury. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local Hospital where he was in critical condition. The driver appears to be a resident of Boise Idaho. Initial reports that came in had indicated that a second occupant was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.

PLEASANT VIEW, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO