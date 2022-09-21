Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth

Read full article on original website
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
eastidahonews.com
Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
Woman airlifted to PMC after being injured in ATV crash near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The woman reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash. ...
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wreck in Bannock County Wednesday night. It's near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Rio Vista was closed in that area. On scene, you could see at least two vehicles involved. One of them was a large farm truck, which was tipped on it's The post Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista appeared first on Local News 8.
Fatal Box Elder motorhome crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 […]
Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash
Next of kin has been notified. The post Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Herald-Journal
Authorities release identity of driver who died after collision on U.S. 89/91
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
upr.org
Car crash near Logan kills one, hospitalizes another
A fatal car crash occurred between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident occurred on US 89/91 at 3700 south, and involved 6-7 vehicles. One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials closed the road for several hours while they investigated the crash.
One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
eastidahonews.com
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
utah.gov
Driver dies after crash in northern Utah
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at about 1:38 am, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 in Pleasant View (milepost 350). It is unknown at this point which lane he was in or what his travel speed was. For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider. The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota. The semi truck hit the passenger side doors area and the Toyota was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest. The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position. Neither of the two occupants of the semi sustained injury. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local Hospital where he was in critical condition. The driver appears to be a resident of Boise Idaho. Initial reports that came in had indicated that a second occupant was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.
