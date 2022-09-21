ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth

By Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
City
Rigby, ID
City
Preston, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Blackfoot, ID
Preston, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Pocatello, ID
Preston, ID
Pets & Animals
KIFI Local News 8

Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wreck in Bannock County Wednesday night. It's near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Rio Vista was closed in that area. On scene, you could see at least two vehicles involved. One of them was a large farm truck, which was tipped on it's The post Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista appeared first on Local News 8.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho House#Black Bear#Giving Birth#Idaho Falls#The Rigby Star#Ririe
upr.org

Car crash near Logan kills one, hospitalizes another

A fatal car crash occurred between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident occurred on US 89/91 at 3700 south, and involved 6-7 vehicles. One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials closed the road for several hours while they investigated the crash.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
WELLSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
eastidahonews.com

Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
POCATELLO, ID
utah.gov

Driver dies after crash in northern Utah

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at about 1:38 am, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 in Pleasant View (milepost 350). It is unknown at this point which lane he was in or what his travel speed was. For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider. The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota. The semi truck hit the passenger side doors area and the Toyota was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest. The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position. Neither of the two occupants of the semi sustained injury. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local Hospital where he was in critical condition. The driver appears to be a resident of Boise Idaho. Initial reports that came in had indicated that a second occupant was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy