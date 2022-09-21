Read full article on original website
Related
WTVW
Familiar faces square off in Daviess County race
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Since outgoing Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly was first elected in 2010, changes aplenty have come to Daviess County and the city of Owensboro. New businesses have moved in and downtown amenities have made Owensboro a more popular tourist destination in western Kentucky- but how...
WTVW
Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
Comments / 0