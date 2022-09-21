Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
Average gas prices in Metro Detroit hit $4 a gallon
DEARBORN, Mich. – Gas prices in Michigan are up 13 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now at $3.94. That’s 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year.
Long Gone: Electric Amusement Park, Detroit, Michigan: 1905-1928
One of Michigan's most unique amusement parks has been completely gone now for almost 100 years. It's the Electric Amusement Park along the Detroit River. It began operation in 1905 and was spread out over the east and west sides of the Belle Isle Bridge. Those who search for info...
All of Southeast Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of potentially damaging winds, excessive rain and more
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
Fried chicken fave Chick-fil-A opens Southfield location
The new store joins 10 in the metro Detroit area
Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22
There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
New lighting could fuel more benefits than expected, Belle Isle study finds
The installation of a state-of-the-art streetlighting system on Belle Isle, located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario, was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later, a new study says computer optimization modeling could...
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Are you a Ford Bronco lover? Here’s what you need to know about the last day of the Detroit auto show
DETROIT – Are you heading to the auto show for the final day on Sunday? Stop by the Ford Bronco display to learn more about the ultimate Bronco Owner experience. It’s an off-roading, outdoor experience led by professionals all in a Ford Bronco (not your own), and it comes free with the purchase of your Ford Bronco. All you have to do is get yourself to either Texas, New Hampshire, Nevada or Moab and pay for your accommodations.
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
Michigan gas prices on the rise again, up 13 cents a gallon
Michigan gas prices shot up 13 cents a gallon this week to $3.94, sending the average for regular unleaded in metro Detroit even higher than that. "Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA,...
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
Police: EB I-96 at West Grand Blvd. reopens after incident with suicidal person
Detroit police have confirmed the closure of eastbound I-96 at West Grand Blvd. due to a suicidal person.
Go back in time and experience the Mesozoic era at the Detroit auto show
DETROIT – Just a few more hours left to check out the Detroit auto show and if your kids love dinosaurs, then check out this fantastic trip back in time to the Mesozoic Era. Your auto show ticket gets you free entry into the “Dinosaur Off-Road Vehicle Encounters” experience located in front of Huntington Place in the Grand Riverview Ballroom. But don’t be fooled by the name “ballroom.” They have transformed this room to look like it’s straight out of Jurassic Park.
