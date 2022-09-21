Read full article on original website
Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria – Residents Say
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
Spiraling Violence in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region Sees Thousands Displaced
The U.N. says thousands of people have been displaced by the conflict in Ethiopia's Oromia region, where the rebel Oromo Liberation Army has been launching attacks since June, while Amhara region militias have been accused of abuses against civilians. Henry Wilkins visited a displacement camp in Debre Birhan to speak to those fleeing the conflict, with new arrivals coming every day.
South Sudan Hopes Planned Port in Djibouti Will Increase Market Access, Profits
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Officials in South Sudan confirmed this month they have bought land on the coast of Djibouti to build a port. South Sudan says the port will be key for exporting the country’s crude oil, which currently goes through Sudan, as well as for importing goods, most of which come through the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike in West and Central Africa
Dakar — A 48-hour strike by air traffic controllers in West and Central Africa has been suspended, their union said Saturday. The strike, which started Friday, has disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports Saturday. The Union of Air Traffic Controllers’ Unions (USYCAA),...
Cameroon Military Acknowledges Troops Killed Mothers
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s military says three members of its airborne battalion this week attacked civilians and killed two mothers in Nylbat, an English-speaking village in Andeck district. A statement signed Wednesday by military spokesperson Serge Cyrille Atongfack says the troops were dispatched to fight separatists in the...
Sudan Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Needs Escalate, Funding Wanes
Geneva — Sudan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis because of poor harvests, skyrocketing prices, political instability and lack of financial support, U.N. agencies warn. Nearly one-third of Sudan's roughly 45 million people do not have enough to eat. And the World Food Program, or WFP, warns the number...
Somalia Will Eliminate Terrorism, President Tells UN General Assembly
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed this week that his government will eradicate the threat of al-Shabab and other terrorist groups in his country. "We are now confident that with enhanced public support, our government will eliminate terrorism from Somalia," Mohamud said in his address Sept. 22, 2022, to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Why African Nations Are Mostly Silent on China's Rights Record
Johannesburg, South Africa — Most African states have stayed silent as Western nations and rights groups condemn China over a recent United Nations human rights report on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The report, published by then-U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
Families Mourn as Scores Die on Lebanon Migrant Boat
At least 71 people died when the migrant boat they were aboard sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, the Lebanese transport minister said, as search operations continued Friday. It marks the deadliest such voyage yet from Lebanon, where mounting economic desperation has led many...
