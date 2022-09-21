Los Amigos to Open its Second Location

Los Amigos owner, Miguel Ramirez , shared with What Now San Francisco that the restaurant has plans to open its second location sometime in late 2022 . The restaurant will be in San Francisco at 2295 Market Street .

The original Los Amigos can be found in the Mission District at 530 Valencia (between 16th and 17th St). Open since 2019, it is known for traditional Salvadoran dishes, indoor and outdoor seating, and a happy hour that lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Luis Ramirez, a representative for the company, shared with What Now San Francisco that the new location plans to serve traditional Salvadoran plates like yuca frita con chicharron, as well as pupusas. The beverage menu will be primarily beer and wine, with specialty drinks like sangria and micheladas.

Concerning ambiance, Luis said that the San Francisco location will be more upscale than the location in the Mission District.

Photo: Official

