Farwell, MI

Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

School spirit recognized through Mt. Pleasant schools Homecoming Parade

To celebrate Homecoming for Mt. Pleasant High School, students, faculty, and family members walked through Downtown Mt. Pleasant in the school’s Homecoming Parade. The parade started around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and went through Broadway Street, Main Street, and E. Illinois Street. Alumni, students, faculty members and community members walked with different floats from different organizations and handed out candy to many of the spectators.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Clare wins on homecoming, Breckenridge falls at Morrice

Clare claimed a homecoming victory Friday night via a balanced attack as it rolled over rival Harrison by a final of 49-10 at the Brookwood Athletic Complex. The Pioneers (3-2, 3-1 JPC) took a 35-0 lead by the half and never looked back at the Hornets (2-3, 1-3). For the...
CLARE, MI
Farwell, MI
Morning Sun

Polk has a night, leads unbeaten Oilers to homecoming victory

How about four touchdowns in a big football Homecoming win?. And, to top it off by being named Homecoming King!!. Meet E’carves “Scooter” Polk. The fleet senior wide receiver had the night of a lifetime Friday in leading undefeated Mt. Pleasant High to a 46-18 win over Bay City Western at Community Memorial Stadium.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Beal City rallies in second half, improves to 5-0

EVART – The two top teams in the Highland Conference got together on Friday night in a game that will likely play a large role in determining the conference championship in the coming weeks. Unbeaten Beal City defeated previously-unbeaten Evart by a final of 26-21 Friday in a key...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

