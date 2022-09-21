To celebrate Homecoming for Mt. Pleasant High School, students, faculty, and family members walked through Downtown Mt. Pleasant in the school’s Homecoming Parade. The parade started around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and went through Broadway Street, Main Street, and E. Illinois Street. Alumni, students, faculty members and community members walked with different floats from different organizations and handed out candy to many of the spectators.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO