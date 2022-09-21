ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

49ers offense with Garoppolo falls flat in loss to Broncos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Seven punts, three turnovers and an inexplicable play when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of bounds in the end zone for a safety summed up the night for the San Francisco 49ers offense. Now they have to go forward for the next few weeks without perhaps their best offensive player. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high ankle sprain during San Francisco’s 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night and will miss at least a few weeks. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the injuries typically take four to six weeks to heel, but didn’t rule out an earlier return for Williams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy