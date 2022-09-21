ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire

CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Pendleton County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Pendleton County, KY
Fox 19

1 dead following Friday crash in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speeding appears to be a factor in a crash that killed one person late Friday. Douglas Brooks Jr., 51, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Colerain Avenue near the intersection of W North Bend Road, the Cincinnati Police Department announced early Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTVQ

1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Woman dies days after NKY crash

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Feed#University Of Cincinnati#Traffic Accident#Uc Medical Center#Country Club Drive#Uc Air Care#Us 17
Fox 19

Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday. No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3 a.m. at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 6300 E. Kemper Rd., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
VILLA HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 19

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
CINCINNATI, OH
thelevisalazer.com

INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH

DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy