ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Flippy, Sippy, and Chippy will serve you now. Robots are making your fast food

By Prarthana Prakash
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcqYa_0i50y9Vy00

Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains.

There’s just one catch: It’s a robot.

A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.

The robot cost $50 million to develop, $5,000 to deploy in the kitchen, and $3,500 per month to rent. Flippy is a major investment by its manufacturer, Miso Robotics. The company has also developed Sippy, a robot that can pour and seal beverage orders before serving them to customers. And don’t forget Chippy, which you might see at a select number of Chipotles, frying tortilla chips, the Post reported.

Jack in the Box did not immediately return Fortune’s request for comment.

Some restaurants have used robots in their kitchens before. A restaurant in Florida began using Servi, a robot that carries food from the kitchen to customers’ tables, during the pandemic. And the restaurant chain Chili’s started using “Rita the Robot” in 2020 to serve customers, and has expanded its use to 51 locations.

The difference now is that fast-food restaurants across the country are dealing with an ongoing labor shortage as they struggle to recruit and retain workers. Around 2.8 million restaurant employees were laid off or furloughed in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. When the business started getting busier, companies found it harder to lure back employees with the same wages. The industry still had 750,000 fewer jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels as of May, according to the National Restaurant Association.

The U.S. has nearly 200,000 fast-food joints across the country. Serving the streams of customers is increasingly looking like an uphill battle for restaurants. The American Customer Satisfaction Index noted a drop in customer experience from 2021 to 2022 which it attributed to food/beverage quality and service speed, among others. If service is poor, that can in turn result in lower tips for servers, affecting their overall earnings.

Although robots may not have the needs that regular employees do, they aren’t free of problems, and can break down without warning. And it’s unclear whether fast food chains like Jack in the Box will invest heavily in converting their workforce from humans to robots. The Post reports that Jack in the Box is planning on installing a Flippy at another five to 10 locations by the end of next year.

A 2021 report from Lightspeed, a commerce platform, found that half of restaurant operators expect to use automated tech in the next few years. But around a third of restaurantgoers don’t want to see a machine make their food, according to an April report from industry news site Restaurant Dive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chula Vista, CA
State
Florida State
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Industry#Robot#Sippy#The Washington Post#Miso Robotics#Servi
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

Fortune

218K+
Followers
9K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy