Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines firefighter arrested on drug possession charges

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year veteran of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department is facing multiple drug-related charges after a weekend arrest in Miami Beach. Miami Beach police arrested Donald Francis Hoss, 62, a driver engineer with the department, early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers pulled...
Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown

MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
Investigation ongoing after man fatally shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left one man dead. The shooter, or shooters, are still on the run. At the scene early Sunday morning, what appeared to be the victim’s bicycle could be observed sitting on the sidewalk with several dozen yellow evidence markers surrounding it.
4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.
Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions. Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.
Florida’s gas prices decline as Hurricane Ian approaches

Florida gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week, bringing the state to its lowest daily average since January, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, Florida drivers are now paying about $3.38 per gallon. “There’s actually downward pressure on pump prices, despite the forecast that a hurricane would approach...
