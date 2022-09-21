Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade boy who vanished a month ago warned mom: ‘Bad people trying to take me away’
MIAMI – Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada. Joe Carrillo, a private investigator, has been on...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines firefighter arrested on drug possession charges
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year veteran of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department is facing multiple drug-related charges after a weekend arrest in Miami Beach. Miami Beach police arrested Donald Francis Hoss, 62, a driver engineer with the department, early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers pulled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
Click10.com
Paramedic, nurse face charges over ‘troubling’ narcotics theft in Florida Keys
MIAMI – As detectives continued to investigate the theft of narcotics from the Monroe County Fire Rescue Trauma Star helicopter program, a nurse and a paramedic faced charges, deputies announced Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay referred to the case of the stolen morphine and Versed, a benzodiazepine, as...
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital
MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
Click10.com
Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown
MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Car abandoned in Maine had objects belonging to Miami-Dade boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is on the autism spectrum, vanished on...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after man fatally shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left one man dead. The shooter, or shooters, are still on the run. At the scene early Sunday morning, what appeared to be the victim’s bicycle could be observed sitting on the sidewalk with several dozen yellow evidence markers surrounding it.
Click10.com
4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
From 6 to 10 lanes: Plans to widen the Sawgrass Expressway in the works
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation has plans to widen parts of the Sawgrass Expressway. According to FDOT, three miles of the expressway, from Sunrise Boulevard to South of State Road 7, will go from six to 10 lanes, in the area of Coral Springs in Broward County.
Click10.com
Officials lower South Florida canal levels in preparation for Hurricane Ian
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – While South Florida will likely be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, officials with the South Florida Water Management District lowered canal levels Monday, preparing for a rain threat. “We began that last Friday and we expect to receive rain over the next...
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The crash happened along Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, just down the street from the stadium where the Dolphins took on the Buffalo Bills. The victim...
Click10.com
Where to get sandbags as South Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian’s rain threat
MIAMI – Storm preparations in South Florida continued through the weekend into Monday as Hurricane Ian loomed south of Cuba. While South Florida is likely to be spared a direct hit, the storm’s outer rain bands present a flooding threat. City of Miami staff helped residents load sandbags...
Click10.com
Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions. Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.
Click10.com
Florida’s Gulf Coast preparing for significant impact from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has its sights set on Florida, and residents on the state’s west coast are busy preparing. With the storm rapidly intensifying, there are fears it could bring historic flooding the region. “We will see on the Gulf Coast of Florida heavy rain, strong...
Click10.com
Florida’s gas prices decline as Hurricane Ian approaches
Florida gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week, bringing the state to its lowest daily average since January, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, Florida drivers are now paying about $3.38 per gallon. “There’s actually downward pressure on pump prices, despite the forecast that a hurricane would approach...
Comments / 0