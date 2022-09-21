Read full article on original website
OG&E Crews Deploy As Florida Prepares For Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is now making its way toward Florida where people are stocking up on water, lining up for gas and filling up sandbags. On Monday, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane and the National Hurricane Center says it could strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of the week.
Oklahoma Power Crews Sent To Florida For Hurricane Ian
Green Country electric crews are heading to Florida Monday to assist with any possible damage from Hurricane Ian. More than 200 people from multiple Oklahoma power companies are going to Florida to help in any way they can as a category four hurricane is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.
Quadriplegic Goes Paddlefishing At Keystone Lake With Customized Device
A Michigan couple drove their quadriplegic son to Oklahoma so he could go fishing for spoonbill. The teenage boy’s dad built a handicap fishing device to make it possible. Fourteen hours from home, the Timlick family didn't waste a minute getting out on the water at Keystone Lake, ready to go fishing at the crack of dawn.
New Oklahoma Law Limits Release Of Police Video Depicting Death Of An Officer
The murder of a Tulsa Police officer led to a new law that limits the release of bodycam and dashcam video when an officer is killed in the line of duty. The shooting death of Sgt. Johnson was captured by multiple police cameras and released as a public record. Under the new law, videos like that would be released only with the approval of a judge.
Starlink Satellite Seen Flying Over Northeast Oklahoma
Many Oklahomans looked up in the sky Sunday night and saw something that caught their eye. At around 8:30 p.m., the Starlink satellite flew across the northeast Oklahoma sky, leaving a series of lights in its path. Many News On 6 viewers sent photos of the satellite. Meteorologist Aaron Reeves...
Republicans, Democrats Gear Up For November Midterms
Oklahoma is just about two months away from the midterm elections as the balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Republicans are looking to take control of the house and senate away from Democrats. Skyler Henry has more on what voters from both sides say are key issues...
State Department Of Education Sees Improvement In State Test Scores
The Oklahoma State Department of Education said state testing scores have improved this year compared to last year's. Officials said that scores improved in all but two categories, 11th grade math and eight grade science. However, the areas with the most improvement were 11th grade English, fifth grade science and...
