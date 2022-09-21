ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Hundreds Of Students Attend American Airlines Career Fair In Tulsa

American Airlines was hoping to attract new employees at a career fair Monday. American Airlines is one of Tulsa's largest employers. The company said the purpose of this career fair is to allow the community to explore aviation jobs they can do in their hometown. Tulsa is where American Airline's...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

American Airlines job fair showcases different job opportunities

TULSA, Okla. — Looking to recruit before students graduate, American Airlines held a job fair Monday for high school students, college students and the general public. Hundreds of students from five Tulsa high schools and local colleges, attended the career fair at the Greenwood Cultural Center, near Archer and Greenwood Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents

Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Sept. 25

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Sept. 25:. Fiction. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group) “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Cross Country Men Take Fifth at Loaded Cowboy Jamboree

STILLWATER, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's team competed with some of the top teams in the nation, taking fifth place at the Cowboy Jamboree on the OSU Cross Country Course Saturday morning. It was a preview of the national championship as the No. 6...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa

America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season

"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Officials Prepare To Patrol Midtown Neighborhoods During Tulsa State Fair

Tulsa Police and city code enforcers are getting ready to patrol midtown neighborhoods for each day of the Tulsa State Fair. Visitors are encouraged to follow city ordinances and pay attention to signs to avoid fines. There will be no shuttles for this year’s event, and any on-site parking will...
TULSA, OK

