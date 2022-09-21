Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Tulsa PAC Receives Donation Of Over 50,000 Costume Pieces From The University Of Tulsa
The Tulsa Performing Arts Center just received a big donation from the University of Tulsa. The PAC was gifted more than 50,000 costumes pieces that will now be used by community theater groups for free. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
news9.com
Hundreds Of Students Attend American Airlines Career Fair In Tulsa
American Airlines was hoping to attract new employees at a career fair Monday. American Airlines is one of Tulsa's largest employers. The company said the purpose of this career fair is to allow the community to explore aviation jobs they can do in their hometown. Tulsa is where American Airline's...
American Airlines job fair showcases different job opportunities
TULSA, Okla. — Looking to recruit before students graduate, American Airlines held a job fair Monday for high school students, college students and the general public. Hundreds of students from five Tulsa high schools and local colleges, attended the career fair at the Greenwood Cultural Center, near Archer and Greenwood Avenue.
New technology center coming to Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents
Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
Tulsa man achieves dreams one flight at a time
Lee took his first flight at three years old, and from that day forward his love of flying would follow him throughout his life.
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Sept. 25
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Sept. 25:. Fiction. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group) “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country Men Take Fifth at Loaded Cowboy Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's team competed with some of the top teams in the nation, taking fifth place at the Cowboy Jamboree on the OSU Cross Country Course Saturday morning. It was a preview of the national championship as the No. 6...
Organizer of canceled BBQ festival says city had no reason to cancel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Mayor of Broken Arrow said the city really wanted a food festival, that was canceled at the last minute, to go ahead, but the organizer of the event said he’s devastated and that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa
Follow along for Live Updates on Ole Miss vs. Tulsa
America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa
America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50
CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
news9.com
WATCH: City Leaders To Hold Ribbon-Cutting For New High Rise In Downtown Tulsa
City leaders will celebrate a new high rise in downtown Tulsa with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning. The first tenant will be the law firm of Crowe and Dunlevy. The building includes 245,000 square feet of office space and nearly 700 covered parking spaces. WPX Energy started construction on...
News On 6
‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season
"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
news9.com
Officials Prepare To Patrol Midtown Neighborhoods During Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa Police and city code enforcers are getting ready to patrol midtown neighborhoods for each day of the Tulsa State Fair. Visitors are encouraged to follow city ordinances and pay attention to signs to avoid fines. There will be no shuttles for this year’s event, and any on-site parking will...
Comments / 0