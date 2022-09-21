ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others

Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal

The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman flees from sheriff, goes airborne into Shunganunga Creek

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
TOPEKA, KS

