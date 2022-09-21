Read full article on original website
So-called Johnson County serial shoplifter pleads guilty — again
A Johnson County woman pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Kelli Jo Bauer has a documented history of multiple shoplifting cases dating back to 2008.
Kansas City man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Khasheme Strother in a Kansas City townhome in Feb. 2021.
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
Ex-employee sentenced for embezzling over $1M from Johnson County Court
Former employee Dawna Kellogg has been sentenced to prison for embezzling over $1 million from the Johnson County District Court.
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
Kansas Supreme Court denies motion to rehear Eudora murder case; state says ‘tie vote’ was denial of justice
The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the state’s motion to reconsider the case of a Eudora woman whose murder conviction in Douglas County District Court was overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder after 9-month-old Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz...
84-year-old found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
KCMO man convicted for shooting, killing woman with 3 children inside home
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing a woman inside a home while her three children were inside.
Kansas City man sentenced for meth, illegal firearms
A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for nearly $10 million for conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
Kansas City police release photos of suspects in attack of store clerk
Kansas City police release surveillance pictures of two suspects accused of attacking a store clerk at Royal Liquor on March 11, 2022.
JoCo Sheriff wants deputy pay boost — Here’s how salaries stack up to other local agencies
As Johnson County considers raising starting salaries for deputies at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, local data shows that starting deputies in that department typically begin with higher salaries than officers in many other local police departments — but may experience less pay growth over time. Driving the...
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
FBI asks for help to ID suspect in Kansas City bank robbery
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, the suspect robbed the the Bank of America at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a media release from the FBI. The...
Woman flees from sheriff, goes airborne into Shunganunga Creek
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
