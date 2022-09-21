ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

WDTV

Salem opens library in old train depot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Mannington gets grant for new pool

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received. The old pool was built in the 1920s, and the city said it was just time for a new one. The cost for the new pool will be around $1 million.
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about the difference between stimulus funds and ARPA funds, how those funds are used in Monongalia County and what he discussed with Sen. Manchin over the weekend. You can watch the full...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A juvenile stole a Home City Ice truck in Parkersburg, sending law enforcement on a chase Sunday night. The minor hit three cars during the chase, according to law enforcement. One person was in their vehicle when hit. They suffered minor injuries. The juvenile was arrested...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Mason Jar BBQ’ opens its doors in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – “Mason Jar BBQ” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at its Fairmont location on Friday. After the ribbon cutting, officials were invited inside to try samples of the ribs that the restaurant had smoked. They could even order food from the menu if they wanted. Owner, Steve Reese talked […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Betty Jane Shinn Gallo

Betty Jane Shinn Gallo, age 79, of Jane Lew, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William E. Shinn and Charlotte Ann Shinn. Betty married the love of her life on November 11, 1964, Frank Louis Gallo, who passed away on September 24, 2016. Anyone who knew Betty knew how deeply she loved Frank. She frequently talked about how much she missed him and how she could not wait for the day to be with him once again. The date of her passing is almost poetic how it falls within days of the anniversary of her beloved husband’s death. She is survived by her three children: Rocky Gallo and his wife Kimberly, Frank Gallo of Jane Lew and Beth Gallo Helderlein and her husband Phil of Clayton, NC; four grandchildren: Anthony Gallo, Santino Gallo, Kimberly Helderlein, Philip Helderlein; three siblings: Virginia Marshall, Margaret Bennett, and Shirley Quertinmunt; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Diane Shinn. She was also preceded in death by four siblings: Tommy Shinn, Charles Shinn, Patty Harris, and Ricky Shinn. Betty graduated from Victory High School with the Class of 1962. After working at G.C. Murphy’s where she met Frank, she left to help him run Rocky’s Shoe Shop in Trader’s Alley in Clarksburg, where she worked diligently alongside her late husband until their retirement. Betty was a longtime member of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and prayers from the parish for the peaceful passing of her soul are greatly appreciated. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the WV National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
JANE LEW, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck

Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St. Officials said the bus went into a ditch. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Sept. 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in a down market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend. With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel. “This...
PARKERSBURG, WV

