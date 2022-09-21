Read full article on original website
South Pasadena News
Obituary | Clara Marion Richards
Clara Marion Richards, age 91, passed away at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband Amedee Oliver Richards Jr., (Dick) and their son Amedee Richards, III, both in 2006. Clara was the daughter of Benedetto and Carmella Centola and sister to Benedict....
South Pasadena News
City of South Pasadena Hosts Open House October 2
Residents and community members are invited to attend the City of South Pasadena’s Open House on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free event will offer the entire South Pasadena community an opportunity to meet their City Council, Department Directors, and City staff. The community will learn about City projects and programs, and tour City Hall, Fire Department and the Police Department. The event will be held on Mission Street, in front of City Hall. This unique and informative event is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and get to know City resources and services.
South Pasadena News
Measure LL Lawn Signs Available October 2 | South Pasadena Public Library
Show your support of Measure LL by displaying a lawn sign at your residence or business. The distinctive yellow-and-blue sign tells neighbors you are voting to protect an important part of South Pasadena — its Library. On Nov. 8, voters will be asked to extend a small parcel tax,...
South Pasadena News
SPUSD Strategic Plan Update | SPUSD Snapshot
During the South Pasadena Unified School District Board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Yantz presented a summary of the District’s progress toward its strategic plan goals. The District’s overarching goals are to enable greater achievement for all students, offer state-of-the-art curriculum and instruction, achieve financial strength and sustainability, and provide facilities that support educational excellence. Instructional, curricular, financial and facilities decisions are made with these ideals in mind.
