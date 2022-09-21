Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities Seeking Partner to Improve Nebraska’s Teaching Shortage

Read full article on original website
Nebraskans Encouraged to Prevent Mosquito Bites as West Nile Virus Activity Surges
Lincoln, Neb. – The latest Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report released on September 16 reported a high number of positive West Nile Virus (WNV) samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. 73 positive mosquito pools have been detected out of 795 (9.2%) tested so far in the 2022 season. This is the highest number of positive mosquito pools since 2018.
Governor Laura Kelly Honors Kansas’ Gold Star Families with Addition of Monument on Statehouse Grounds
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
KSHSAA Releases Classifications for 2022-23 School Year
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released their general classifications for high school activities in 2022-23. In the nckssports.com area, only one school has changed classification from last year, as Concordia has moved down from 4A to 3A. Also of note, in the Mid-Continent League, TMP-Marian moves down to 2A from 3A last season. A full look at this year’s classifications can be found at the link below. Note that 1A will be split into two divisions for volleyball, basketball and scholar’s bowl. That will be noted when postseason assignments are made for each sport.
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
Governor Laura Kelly Unveils Walk of Honor Plaque Dedicated to Former Senator Pat Roberts
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
