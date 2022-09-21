CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grade student was arrested for making a threat against a Charlotte school on Instagram according to police. On September 19th, Southwest Middle School staff alerted an SRO about a mass shooting threat made towards the school. Officers were able to find out the Instagram account belonged to a 14-year-old student. Officers went to the student’s home and the student admitted to making the threat according to police. No weapons were located at the home but the student was arrested.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO