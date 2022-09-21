Read full article on original website
Related
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
wccbcharlotte.com
City Leaders to Rename Bridge after Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to pass a resolution Monday night to name the bridge at W.T. Harris Blvd and I-85 the “Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.”. Officer Goodwin was assisting North Carolina Highway Patrol officers with a crash investigation the morning of December 21,...
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
35-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 35-year-old man died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Deputies responded to a 911 call at Skydive Carolina just before 1:30 p.m. According to Skydive Carolina, the man was highly experienced and had made more than...
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trooper hurt in NC crash involving suspected drunk driver, highway patrol says
DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper was hurt in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Durham County, WTVD reported. According to State Highway Patrol, Trooper D.R. Hudson stopped a vehicle on U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street when another car struck the stopped car. The crashed caused both cars to rotate, and Hudson was hit and thrown into the road, troopers said.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
‘Heart and soul of Rowan County’: Twin NC brothers killed in wrong-way crash
Troopers said a driver from Kentucky was driving impaired when he went onto the interstate in the wrong direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Teen Arrested after Threat Made Against Charlotte Middle School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grade student was arrested for making a threat against a Charlotte school on Instagram according to police. On September 19th, Southwest Middle School staff alerted an SRO about a mass shooting threat made towards the school. Officers were able to find out the Instagram account belonged to a 14-year-old student. Officers went to the student’s home and the student admitted to making the threat according to police. No weapons were located at the home but the student was arrested.
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
wccbcharlotte.com
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Announces August 2022 Officer of the Month
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 26, 2022) – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced that Deputy Sheriff Dijon Whyms of the Mecklenburg County (NC) Sheriff’s Department is the Officer of the Month for August 2022. Whyms was selected for this honor after his heroic actions following a traffic stop during which he was shot multiple times earlier this year.
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
wccbcharlotte.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Anson County Sheriff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, who passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. According to Smith’s Funeral Home in Wadesboro, services for Sheriff Reid will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, 2:00pm at Anson Middle School. Interment will be at Westview Memorial Park in Wadesboro.
Fugitive suspected of stealing Capitol police uniform during Jan. 6 riot arrested in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested in Greensboro on Sunday, according to the FBI. Darrell Fitzgerald Neely, 52, was arrested on Sunday by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of East Carteret Street. He was charged with fugitive from […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Comments / 4