Anson County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

City Leaders to Rename Bridge after Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to pass a resolution Monday night to name the bridge at W.T. Harris Blvd and I-85 the “Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.”. Officer Goodwin was assisting North Carolina Highway Patrol officers with a crash investigation the morning of December 21,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Anson County, NC
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Anson County, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Trooper hurt in NC crash involving suspected drunk driver, highway patrol says

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper was hurt in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Durham County, WTVD reported. According to State Highway Patrol, Trooper D.R. Hudson stopped a vehicle on U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street when another car struck the stopped car. The crashed caused both cars to rotate, and Hudson was hit and thrown into the road, troopers said.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Teen Arrested after Threat Made Against Charlotte Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grade student was arrested for making a threat against a Charlotte school on Instagram according to police. On September 19th, Southwest Middle School staff alerted an SRO about a mass shooting threat made towards the school. Officers were able to find out the Instagram account belonged to a 14-year-old student. Officers went to the student’s home and the student admitted to making the threat according to police. No weapons were located at the home but the student was arrested.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
DURHAM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Announces August 2022 Officer of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 26, 2022) – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced that Deputy Sheriff Dijon Whyms of the Mecklenburg County (NC) Sheriff’s Department is the Officer of the Month for August 2022. Whyms was selected for this honor after his heroic actions following a traffic stop during which he was shot multiple times earlier this year.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Anson County Sheriff

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, who passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. According to Smith’s Funeral Home in Wadesboro, services for Sheriff Reid will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, 2:00pm at Anson Middle School. Interment will be at Westview Memorial Park in Wadesboro.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
KERSHAW, SC

