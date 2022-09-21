ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm. Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields. The company will be conducting on-the-spot...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina

Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Little Mountain, SC
City
Peak, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
City
Irmo, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Traffic
Irmo, SC
Government
City
Chapin, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Are aqua sweeps allowed on Lake Murray?

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If you haven't heard of them, aqua sweeps are tools that some locals buy and use here on Lake Murray to get rid of the overgrowth, the muck and the debris. They're devices that weigh about 75 pounds. It makes big waves underwater to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Newberry Observer

New director of Veteran’s Affairs in Newberry County

NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Free HIV testing at college campuses today through Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering free HIV testing at participating colleges and universities statewide today through Friday. The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dog fighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dog fighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abccolumbia.com

Wolves Solid in 32-14 Win Over Erskine in Conference Action

NEWBERRY, S.C. – A stout rushing defensive effort from the Newberry College (4-0, 2-0 SAC) football team that kept the visiting Erskine College Flying Fleet to negative rushing yards on the day lifted the Wolves to a 32-14 win at home in conference action on Saturday, September 24. Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District Two addresses graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A graphic circulating social media endorsing four candidates running for seats on the Richland Two Board of Trustees is in violation of state ethic laws, according to Richland School District Two. School district officials says Richland Two did not create the graphic and does not...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy