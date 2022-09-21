Read full article on original website
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
Ivy Talk to focus on decline of oak trees in Virginia
The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its October Ivy Talk on Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The focus will be on the decline of oak trees in the region. Ellen Powell, a conservation education coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry, will talk about why oak is in decline across Virginia’s forests and landscapes.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
Gas prices continue decline in Virginia, though prices push up nationally
Gas prices fellow another six cents per gallon this week in Virginia, the 15th straight week of decline, even as the national average ticked up three cents, according to GasBuddy. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.33 on Monday, down 30.6 cents per gallon over the...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Ian’s remnants could impact Virginia this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day because that’s the day we could see the biggest impacts in Virginia. An...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Radio Ink
Smith Returns to Max Media Hampton Roads
Max Media has announced the return of Mike “Moose” Smith as Operations Manager for the Hampton Roads cluster. In 2018 Smith was VP/GM of the Hampton Roads Carolina cluster. Smith has over 20 years of experience with Max Media including stops in the company’s North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas,...
NBC12
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
South Carolina Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in SC
Discover everything there is to know about South Carolina poker sites in our ultimate guide. Get all the facts and details you need to know about playing online poker in SC, including top bonuses, best operators and the newest legal developments. Despite an absence of local online poker rooms, SC...
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Road work schedule update for Central Virginia for the week of Sept. 26-30
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge...
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
Shenandoah University receives V3 employer certification
Virginia Values Veterans (V3) announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer. The certification, according to a press release, further strengthens the university’s commitment to provide opportunities for military veterans. V3, a free training and certification program, was introduced by the Department of Veterans Services in 2012....
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WSLS
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Florida landfall this week; remnant impacts in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Monday 8 a.m. Ian has since been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane south of Cuba. The storm will essentially “split the goalposts” between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, strengthening into a major hurricane while riding north into the Gulf of Mexico.
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
NBC Washington
DC Misspells ‘Virginia' on Street Sign
A new D.C. street sign less than a mile from the Virginia border misspelled the commonwealth’s name. The sign at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 18th Street in Northwest spelled it “Virgina.”. The typo was a mistake by the contractor the D.C. Department of Transportation uses for...
