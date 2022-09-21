ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 4

Related
Augusta Free Press

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ivy Talk to focus on decline of oak trees in Virginia

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its October Ivy Talk on Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The focus will be on the decline of oak trees in the region. Ellen Powell, a conservation education coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry, will talk about why oak is in decline across Virginia’s forests and landscapes.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Carrollton, VA
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
Radio Ink

Smith Returns to Max Media Hampton Roads

Max Media has announced the return of Mike “Moose” Smith as Operations Manager for the Hampton Roads cluster. In 2018 Smith was VP/GM of the Hampton Roads Carolina cluster. Smith has over 20 years of experience with Max Media including stops in the company’s North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hampton Roads#Cranes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Crofton Industries#Kelford
NBC12

Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

South Carolina Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in SC

Discover everything there is to know about South Carolina poker sites in our ultimate guide. Get all the facts and details you need to know about playing online poker in SC, including top bonuses, best operators and the newest legal developments. Despite an absence of local online poker rooms, SC...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Recycling
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah University receives V3 employer certification

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer. The certification, according to a press release, further strengthens the university’s commitment to provide opportunities for military veterans. V3, a free training and certification program, was introduced by the Department of Veterans Services in 2012....
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC Washington

DC Misspells ‘Virginia' on Street Sign

A new D.C. street sign less than a mile from the Virginia border misspelled the commonwealth’s name. The sign at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 18th Street in Northwest spelled it “Virgina.”. The typo was a mistake by the contractor the D.C. Department of Transportation uses for...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy