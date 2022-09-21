The Tioga County Sheriff’s office is reminding residents that the newly enacted gun laws in New York State are still presenting a learning curve. New York’s gun laws had to change at the beginning of September, 2022 following a Supreme Court ruling striking down the state’s conceal carry regulations, prompting the Democrat-controlled legislature and governor to quickly move to legislate a ban on concealed weapons in almost all locations of the state, except where specifically noted that guns are welcome. The new regulations also required new licensees after September 4, to undergo a certain amount of training and certification. It also required some license-holders to amend their permits.

