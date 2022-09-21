Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Crews extinguish garage fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by Owego firefighters. Authorities say a garage caught fire around 2:15 PM yesterday. They say a chainsaw was used to make entry and put out the blaze. Photos show a vehicle was wrecked in the fire. No injuries were reported.
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Berlin Woman Charged With DWI in Otsego County
A New Berlin woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Pittsfield. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Amy L. Schermerhorn was stopped and an investigation determined she was driving in an intoxicated condition. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor...
Police asking for help to find Athens bank robber
Police said the man handed the teller a note, demanding money.
1037qcountry.com
School resource officer contract in Owego sees pushback
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego village official has concerns with the recently adopted contract for school resource officers. The Village Board approved the contract last week. It allows three officers to carry sidearms in the Owego-Apalachin Central School District. Trustee Laura Spencer says the policy lacks clarity on...
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Johnson City man shot during home invasion
A 27-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the midsection on the night of September 20th during a home invasion.
Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
owegopennysaver.com
Restoration begins on Owego’s Police Department Building
The Village of Owego has partnered with TEAM Tioga to restore the historic building at 90 Temple St. that houses the Owego Police Department and the Village Court. This work began in summer 2021 when TEAM Tioga wrote a grant to the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation in the amount of $468,416 to restore exterior features of the building. The award was granted and funding was secured in December of 2021.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Three Arrested in Johnson City Shooting
Three people have been arrested and charged after a shooting on Tuesday, September 20th. Johnson City Police say the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Endicott Avenue. The 27-year-old male had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation revealed multiple people...
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bainbridge Man Charged with Criminal Contempt
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Bainbridge man was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. The office says Jason E. Gray violated an Order of Protection. Gray committed the violation by contacting the person electronically. Gray will appear in court at a later date.
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Working on Gun License Law Updates
The Tioga County Sheriff’s office is reminding residents that the newly enacted gun laws in New York State are still presenting a learning curve. New York’s gun laws had to change at the beginning of September, 2022 following a Supreme Court ruling striking down the state’s conceal carry regulations, prompting the Democrat-controlled legislature and governor to quickly move to legislate a ban on concealed weapons in almost all locations of the state, except where specifically noted that guns are welcome. The new regulations also required new licensees after September 4, to undergo a certain amount of training and certification. It also required some license-holders to amend their permits.
Man killed in Scranton housefire now identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. The Scranton fire Department said they were dispatched for a reported house fire on the 500 block of North Main Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person had died. Another person was injured but […]
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
