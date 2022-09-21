Read full article on original website
Grants Pass resident shot and killed by police during search for suspect
Grants Pass police killed an armed resident when they chased a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call earlier this week, Oregon State Police reported. Police responded to the call Monday just before 8 p.m. Officers came upon a suspect, who fled on foot into...
