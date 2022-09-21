ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Survivor’ Season 43 Potential Winner Spoilers: Read At Your Own Risk

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Fall is finally here, along with the Survivor Season 43 premiere on CBS and a slew of spoilers about who the winner is in 2022. Although Jeff Probst would not approve of these leaks, a few sleuth fans believe they know who wins this reality TV competition season. Find out every spoiler leaked about the season 43 winner and final three and whether we think it is true. This article will be updated as the season progresses.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers about the Survivor Season 43 winners and tribal councils].

‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers: Which tribe goes to tribal council first?

For Survivor Season 43, the producers split the 18 castaways into three small tribes. Elie Scott, Mike Gabler, Morriah Young, Owen Knight, Jeanine Zheng, and Sami Layadi make up the yellow Baka tribe. Meanwhile, James Jones, Lindsay Carmine, Ryan Medrano, Geo Bustamante, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark comprise the blue Coco tribe. Lastly, Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, and Justine Brennan compete with the red Vesi tribe buffs to begin season 43.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Premiere Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

According to the complete Spoiled Survivor document, the red tribe, Vesi, heads to tribal council first in the season 43 premiere. Then the yellow Baka tribe heads to tribal council second. This spoiler was confirmed because the source provided accurate information about the Survivor 43 logo before CBS released it.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 players who make it to the merge ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAB3R_0i50ugn600
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Jeanine Zheng | Robert Voets/CBS/ Getty Images

If you’re wondering who you should keep an eye out for while watching Survivor Season 43, we have a list of the potential players who make it to the merge. According to the same Spoiled Survivor document, one source believes the final five players come down to Elie, Jesse, Karla, Owen, and Sami. However, another source reports that the final seven players include Elie, Jesse, Karla, Dwight, Sami, Lindsay, and Jay.

The two sources conflict in the final five, so at this point, we can speculate that the following eight competitors make it to the merge: Elie, Jesse, Karla, Owen, Sami, Dwight, Lindsay, and Jay.

The potential winner of ‘Survivor’ Season 43 based on spoilers: Elie Scott

Based on the current spoilers, the final three in Survivor Season 43 probably come down to Elie, Jesse, and Karla. Three separate sources confirmed these three people make it very far in the season. However, the winner is more challenging to guess.

One source believes that Elie wins Survivor Season 43. However, that is not confirmed and is only speculation at this point. The same person also believes that Elie is aligned with Sami pre-merge. Although a few other speculative spoilers point to Sami or Lindsay as the winner, based on all sources, Elie is the most likely.

Elie Scott is a 31-year-old clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, Utah. Going into Survivor 43, Elie felt she was a solid contender to win because her secret power is getting individuals to talk about their traumas.

“I plan to play a really social game,” Elie reflected in her Survivor biography clip. “I think of myself a lot like Cirie Fields. She was super flashy — a gangster in an Oprah suit. I think that I am a wolf in a Brenee Brown suit. I’m obsessed with Survivor . Survivor is not just a competition. It’s a vessel for growth and transformation.”

Survivor Season 43 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Sept. 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’: Why Isn’t Ozzy Lusth on ‘Survivor 40: Winners at War?’

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Distractify

'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head

The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The List

The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Salt Lake City#Cbs#Lsb Spoiler
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

191K+
Followers
115K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy